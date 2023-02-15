Let's agree, we are always in search of quick and easy ways to make our lives simpler, especially in the kitchen. In between our personal and professional commitments, we hardly get that leisurely time to spend in the kitchen. This is where simple cooking tricks come in handy. If you scroll through the internet or ask the elders (in the family), you will come across many such pointers that are definitely useful for those who have just started cooking. That's not all. It also works wonders for those who are adept in the culinary world. One of the most searched kitchen tips on the internet is 'how to peel ginger and garlic efficiently'.





Peeling ginger and garlic is a fundamental step in preparing almost every delicious meal. However, it can be a bit tricky and time-consuming if you don't do it correctly. Fret not, as always, we have got you covered. Whether you're a novice or a cooking master, here are a few things that you should remember while peeling ginger and garlic.

7 Quick Tips To Remember While Peeling Ginger And Garlic:

1. Use Spoon:

It works well for peeling the tough and fibrous skin of ginger. Just hold the spoon with the concave side facing down and use the edge to scrape the skin off the ginger.

2. Use Rolling Pin:

It is one unique way to loosen the skin of ginger and garlic. Place the ingredient on a chopping board and gently roll them flat using a rolling pin. This will help loosen the skin (of the ginger or garlic), making it easier to peel off. You can now use a knife or your fingers to remove the skin.

3. Use Knife:

You can also smash the ginger and garlic using a chef's knife. Place it on a chopping board, smash it with a knife and remove the skin with your fingers. You can also use a small paring knife to peel the ginger or garlic skin. Hold the ginger or garlic in one hand and the knife in the other. Use the knife to scrape off the skin, being careful not to remove too much of the flesh.

4. Use Garlic Peeler:

With the advancement of technology, we are blessed with appliances and tools that make our lives easier on a daily basis. One such amazing kitchen tool is a garlic peeler. It is a small silicone tube that you can use to peel garlic. Just place a clove of garlic inside the tube and roll it back and forth with your hand. That's it. You can then remove the skin of the garlic easily.

5. Use Grater:

Another amazing tool is a grater. Rub the ginger against the grater and the skin will come off easily. This method works best for larger pieces of ginger, as smaller pieces can be difficult to hold.

6. Microwave Garlic:

Place the garlic cloves in a microwave oven for about 10 to 15 seconds. The heat will help loosen the skin, making it easier for you to peel it off.

7. Freeze Ginger:

To loosen the skin of ginger, you can put it in a freezer for about 30 minutes. Once frozen, take out the ginger roots and scrape off the skin using a butter knife.





Follow these quick tips and make sure that your ginger and garlic are properly peeled and ready to be used in your next recipe.