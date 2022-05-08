Who doesn't love street food? While street food, including the likes of samosas, chat, and kachori, serves as comfort food that is perfect to be enjoyed in bustling stalls, they can also be easily prepared at home. The dishes are made with ingredients that are available easily and widely used such as potatoes, chickpeas, lentils and yoghurt. One such popular street food is dahi bhalla, which is essentially deep-fried urad dal dumplings served with chilled sweet yogurt and zesty chutneys, making it perfect for the summer. Chef Pankaj Bhadouria has shared a video about how to make the perfect dahi bhalla in just 10 minutes.





In the video explaining the recipe, the MasterChef winner said, “Instant 10-minute dahi bhalla. Make the softest, spongiest ever moist dahi bhalla in just 10 minutes! You don't need a special occasion to indulge in these heavenly and delicious dahi bhalla, just some dal and dahi!”





Here are the ingredients you need to make instant dahi bhalla:





-- 1 cup urad dal





-- 2 cups yoghurt (thick)





-- Water





-- Oil





-- Salt





-- Sugar





-- Roaster cumin powder





-- Red chilli powder





-- Pomegranate





Follow these steps to make instant dahi bhalla:





-- Take 1 cup of urad dal and grind it to a fine powder.





-- Add 1 cup of water to the powder and mix well to form a paste.

-- Once the paste is prepared, rest it for five minutes.





-- Add one more cup of water and whisk the batter till it is fluffy.





-- To see if the batter is ready for use, add a pea-size amount to a bowl of water. If the batter floats, it is ready for use.





-- Next, heat oil in a pan on medium flame.





-- Now, with wet palms, make dumplings out of the batter, and drop them into the hot oil to make bhallas.





-- Dunk the cooked bhallas in water, then squeeze and spread them on a plate.





-- Take yoghurt in a bowl and add salt and sugar.





-- Pour the yoghurt over the bhallas.





-- Add tangy tamarind chutney and green chutney.





-- Sprinkle roasted cumin powder and chilli powder.





-- Garnish with pomegranate seeds





Watch the video here:

Tell us about your favourite Indian street food recipe in the comments below.