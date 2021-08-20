Weight loss is undoubtedly one of the most challenging tasks to accomplish. No matter how much exercise we do or follow a strict diet, it is always difficult to lose weight. But did you know that there are other ways that can help you shed down those extra kilos? If you are thinking about what you can do, then the answer to this is having detox juices! While you must have heard of jeera water or saunf water for weight loss- you should definitely try the aloe vera juice.

Weight Loss: Health Benefits Of Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has long been a part of Indian ayurvedic practices, and you can easily grow this plant in your home as well. This medicinal plant has tons of benefits but when it comes to weight loss, let us tell you this can help you to have better digestion, may increase your water retention, detoxify the body, and boost metabolism as well! With its valuable properties, it is also easy to consume this plant. Now its slimy texture may seem to be a little off at first, but trust us, once you get used to it, you may spot positive changes in your body and come back to have more of it. So, without waiting any further, let us see how to make the aloe vera juice.





Check how to make aloe vera juice

Weight Loss: How To Make Aloe Vera Juice

This recipe is super simple and quick, and you don't need any fancy ingredients to make this. All you need to do is take a few pieces of this plant and cut out the green edges; once done, add this in a blender with some water and one tablespoon of lemon. Blend this well and then drink it. When you start consuming this juice, make sure that you don't overconsume it, as it can have side effects.





