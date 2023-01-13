Amritsar is quite a popular destination among local and international tourists and one of the reasons is the Golden Temple. People from all over the world fly to get a glimpse of this glittering temple. While the Golden Temple is certainly the biggest tourist attraction, we cannot ignore the city's bustling food culture. You'll find a wide range of lip-smacking Punjabi delicacies in every nook and cranny of the city. Whether it's the classic Amritsari kulcha, Amritsari machi or Amritsari tandoori chicken, they all taste equally divine! Adding to the list, here we bring you an Amritsari chole recipe that makes for a delicious treat to try over the weekend.





In this recipe, soaked chickpeas are pressure-cooked with flavourful spices and then slow-cooked in an onion-tomato gravy. Make this delicious dish for a wholesome lunch or dinner meal. Top the chole with a crackling tadka to enhance its taste and serve hot with kulcha, puri or bhatura. Take a look at the recipe below.

Amritsari Pindi Chole Recipe: How To Make Amritsari Pindi Chole

To begin with, add soaked chickpeas, bay leaves, cinnamon, black and green cardamoms, a black tea bag, salt and water in a pressure cooker. Allow it to cook for 3-4 whistles. In the meanwhile, mix all the ingredients of the homemade chole masala powder and keep it aside.





After 3-4 whistles, discard the tea bag and drain the chickpeas. (Do not discard the water). Now, heat some oil in a heavy-bottomed pan set on medium flame. Add the onion paste and saute until golden brown. Add the ginger-garlic paste and fry for a few minutes. Pour in the tomato puree and add green chillies. Add the prepared chole masala powder and mix everything together.





Next, add 1/4th cup of the flavoured water and cook for 3-4 mins. Add the drained chole and mix it well with the masala. Now, add the remaining water to the chole and give it a good stir. Cover and cook on low-medium flame for 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally.





For the tempering, heat the oil in a small pan. Add green chillies and ginger juliennes and fry for a few seconds. Pour this tempering over the chole and garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot!







So, what are you waiting for? Make this delicious dish at home and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below.