There's something about evening tea time that gets us all excited. The combination of crispy and greasy snacks paired with a hot cup of kadak chai brings a sense of comfort and happiness after a tiring day at work. And the best part is that there is a plethora of mouth-watering snacks to choose from - pakoda being one of them. This deep-fried snack is typically made with gram flour (besan), veggies and flavourful masalas. While our go-to option is the classic aloo pyaaz pakoda or paneer pakoda, there's no harm in having some more recipes up your sleeve. Considering this, here we bring you a Bihari-style bachka recipe that makes for a delicious tea-time snack.





Bihar loves its dals and chanas and cannot resist innovating with them. This bachka recipe is one such innovative preparation that is definitely worth a try. Bachka is a popular deep-fried snack made with kala chana, besan and a host of spices. It is super crispy, flavourful, and quite similar to the humble pakoda from the North. This yummy snack will be ready in just under 30 minutes and tastes best when paired with a piping hot cup of chai. Without further ado, let's learn how to make it.

Bihari-Style Bachka Recipe: How To Make Bihari-Style Bachka

First, we need to soak the kala chana for around 4-5 hours. Now, pressure cook it with a pinch of salt. Once done, drain it completely with the help of a colander. Allow it to cool for 15-20 minutes and keep aside.





To prepare the besan batter, in a bowl, add besan and salt. Gradually add water and whisk well to make a batter of medium coating consistency. To temper the batter, heat some mustard oil in a pan. Add cumin seeds, ginger-garlic paste, green chillies, haldi, red chilli powder and garam masala. Saute well and add this to the besan batter.





Combine everything together and check the seasoning. Now, add the cooled kala chana along with chopped onions. Mix well. Heat oil in a deep frying pan set on medium flame. With the help of two spoons, start adding the batter to the oil in small quantities. Fry the bachkas until they become crispy and golden brown from both the sides. Once done, drain them on a tissue paper and sprinkle chaat masala on top. Bihari-style bachkas are ready!





For the complete recipe of Bihari-style bachka, click here.





So, what are you waiting for? Make this yummy snack at home and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below.



