Indians are well-known for their obsession with chai. And no tea-time is incomplete without some delectable snacks. As much as a cup of delicious tea relaxes us, some snacks with it feel amazing and definitely make our day. From biscuits, pakora to bhajjias and more, there's a never-ending list of snacking items to devour and we can't complain. No doubt, savoury and crunchy snacks with evening cuppa is a combination that no one can resist. Adding to the list of numerous Indian snack recipes, here we bring you a list of 7 snacks from our beloved Bihari cuisine. This cuisine, just like the state's culture, has a rich history of its own. Bihar's food culture is a union of different traditions and cultures. Let's get started with the recipes.

Here's A List 5 Bihari Snacks Recipes You Must Try At Home:

Our Recommendations:

1. Chicken Bihari Boti

In this kebab recipe, the marination is done with the involvement of raw papaya, yogurt and aromatic spices and then the chicken is grilled to perfection. A side of garlic naan or parathas with this recipe is sure to be a delicious weekend meal you'll crave over and over again! Click here for the recipe.

2. Bihari Kebab

Juicy chunks of chicken marinated in the flavours of yoghurt and poppy seed paste and then barbecued until golden. Find the complete recipe here.

3. Thekua

Now, let's learn how to make thekua with key ingredients like flour or maida, ghee, sugar and more. Thekua or Khajuria is one of the most loved sweet snacks in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, specially made during festive occasions like Chhath Puja and more. Here's the recipe for you.

Other Recipes You Must Try:

4. Bachka

A black chickpea fritter. Bihar loves its dals and chanas and cannot resist innovating with them. Another such innovative preparation is "Bachka". A chana pakoda served with green chutney. Find the recipe here.

5. Sattu Ka Paratha

Sattu is full of fibre, and essential nutrients like protein thus making this one a healthy dish that can be served for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well. Try this paratha recipe, today! Click here.

It's time for you to try these recipes at home and let us know how you liked them in the comment section below.










