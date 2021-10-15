The weekend is here, and these two days off always call for a relaxing time and good indulgence. While most of us spend our time doing leisurely activities, some wear our chef hats and experiment in the kitchen with different ingredients. So, if you also enjoy doing the same, then today, we bring you a yummy recipe of chilli chicken masala! As the name suggests, this chicken recipe is loaded with spices that give it a fiery taste that makes it oh-so-delicious. This dish is easy to make and requires minimum ingredients. You can quickly whip it up for any dinner party or any occasion to celebrate.





In this recipe of chilli chicken masala, the first chicken pieces are marinated in a mix of spices so that the raw chicken absorbs some flavour. Then these marinated pieces are cooked in gravy for the ultimate indulgence. This dish is best paired with a yummy naan, chutney and of course, lachhedar pyaaz! So, without waiting, let us check out the recipe for chilli chicken masala.

Here Is The Recipe Of Chilli Chicken Masala | Chilli Chicken Masala Recipe

First, grind coriander, ginger, garlic, curry leaves, jeera, peppercorns and green chilli and oil together and marinate it on the chicken pieces. Heat oil in a pan, add the onion paste into the pan and allow it to fry till the raw smell of the onion is gone. Once it turns brown, add the marinated chicken and cook on a low flame till the chicken is cooked. Add salt once the chicken is cooked and cook for a couple of minutes. Once done, serve it in a bowl and enjoy!

Make this yummy dish and let us know how you liked the taste of it!