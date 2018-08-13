This Fries Pizza At Raabta In NSP Will Make You Crave For More

Highlights Raabta is a takeaway place that serves pizzas loaded with cheesy fries

Pizza lovers, rejoice! If you are tired of having pizzas with same old regular toppings like tomato, onion, mushrooms, olives and chicken, then here's a happy news for you. Located in the buzzing market of Netaji Subhash Place, Raabta is a small takeaway place that is serving pizzas loaded with cheesy fries. Yes, you read that right! This dreamy combination of fries and cheese pizza is being loved by people across the vicinity. The sheer joy of having cheese-loaded pizza with crispy fries on it is above all. The menu here is quite intriguing. This place has definitely taken the pizza game to a next level. With a variety of toppings and different shapes of pizzas, Raabta is sure to become a paradise for pizza lovers.





What makes this place different from others is its variety of quirky dishes. From death valley pizza to bey blade pizza, this place serves it all. However, its showstopper continues to be the fries pizza. This scrumptious delicacy is prepared using fresh in-house dough. A tandoori base is used for this pizza, where mozzarella cheese is spread on top of it. It is then topped with frozen fries that are fried to perfection. The chilli garlic sauce and tandoori sauce add a unique flavour to this pizza. The pizza is then seasoned with peri peri masala. This one comes in medium size only and is enough to satiate the hunger of two people easily. The best part is that it is served as a platter, wherein garlic bread and a cola beverage are accompanied with it. If you're facing month-end blues but still craving for something delicious, think no more and head to this place as the dishes here are reasonably priced and won't burn a hole in your pocket.







If you wish to customise this pizza as per your liking and preference, just ask them and they will do it for you. So, the next time if you happen to be around Netaji Subhash Place, do give this place a try and binge on this soulful combination of pizza and fries. Share your experience with us in the comments section below! Happy Eating!



What: Raabta

Where: G-16, Aggarwal Millennium Tower 1, Netaji Subhash Place, New Delhi

When: 11:30AM to 11PM

Speciality: Fries Pizza and Bey Blade Pizza

Cost For Two: INR 400











