Winter is synonymous with piping hot snacks, and for many of us, Indo-Chinese cuisine hits just the right spot during this season. The roadside Chinese vans bustling with crowds are a testament to this love for street-style food and its unique taste. From fried rice to chilli chicken and chilli paneer, Indo-Chinese cuisine offers countless mouthwatering dishes. Just thinking about them makes our mouths water! If you're a big fan of Indo-Chinese flavours, garlic pepper chicken is one dish you must try. This delectable starter is perfect for the winter season and can be prepared in just a few minutes. Whether you're craving a cosy snack or planning to serve a crowd-pleasing appetizer at a party, garlic pepper chicken is a winner.

In this recipe, boneless chicken is cooked with an abundance of garlic, spicy sauces, and a generous dose of black pepper. The marinated chicken pieces are deep-fried and then tossed in a thick, flavorful gravy. Its spicy kick, courtesy of black pepper, makes it an ideal winter treat. So, without further ado, let's dive into the steps to create the perfect garlic pepper chicken at home.

Use Boneless Chicken

Garlic pepper chicken is a quick-cook dish, so boneless chicken pieces are ideal. Opt for chicken thighs or breasts, and cut them into medium-sized cubes. These pieces cook faster and are easier to fry.

The Coating

Before frying, marinate the chicken with black pepper, vinegar, ginger-garlic paste, soy sauce, and cornflour. Be mindful of the cornflour quantity-it should create a light coating on the chicken, ensuring a crispy texture without being too thick.

The Right Use of Garlic

Garlic is the star ingredient of this recipe, so don't skimp on it. Using too little garlic can dull the flavour. Add garlic paste during marination for depth, but finely chopped garlic is a must for the gravy. The chopped garlic releases its aroma and elevates the dish's flavour.

Fry The Chicken

Heat the oil thoroughly before frying, then lower it to medium heat before adding the chicken pieces. This ensures even cooking and prevents burning. Fry the chicken until it achieves a beautiful golden colour. Avoid frying on high heat, as this may burn the coating while leaving the inside undercooked.

How to Make Garlic Pepper Chicken I Garlic Pepper Chicken Recipe

Marinate The Chicken

Marinate the chicken pieces with vinegar, ginger-garlic paste, black pepper, salt, and cornflour to the chicken and mix well.

Fry the Chicken:

Fry the marinated chicken on medium flame until golden brown. Remove and set aside.

Prepare the Base:

Saute chopped onions, garlic, and green chillies until fragrant. Add the chopped capsicum also.

Make the Sauce:

Combine soy sauce, red chili sauce, tomato ketchup, vinegar, black pepper and a splash of water.

Thicken the Gravy:

Prepare a slurry by mixing 1 tablespoon of cornflour with water. Add it to the gravy.

Combine and Serve:

Add the fried chicken to the prepared gravy and cook for a minute.





Your delicious garlic pepper chicken is now ready to serve!





So, try this mouthwatering recipe and treat yourself to a delightful winter indulgence. Don't forget to let us know how much you loved it!





Happy Cooking!