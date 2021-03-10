One of our favourite pastimes growing up was to take a trip down to the local confectioner or Halwai and just ogle at all the different kinds of barfi on display. Pink, green, yellow, square, round, thin, chunky-barfi comes in many shapes and forms. One of the most popular has to be the simple white variant laced with silver varq. It is part of all our pujas, wedding functions and special occasions. You have possibly seen this barfi across every Halwai shop around you, and guess what? It is very easy to make at home too. It does not require too many ingredients; the main ingredients of this barfi are maida and sugar. You may or may not use silver varq or nuts to jazz it up. This recipe was shared by food vlogger Reshu.

Step-by-step recipe of maida barfi:

1. Heat ghee in a pan. Let it melt.

2. Add maida, roast for 2-3 minutes on low-medium flame. You don't have to over-cook it.

3. Turn off the gas, transfer the maida to another plate.

4. Add sugar to a pan and mix it with water until sugar dissolves. Mix on high flame.

5. Once the sugar is dissolved lower the flame, and cook for 4-5 minutes until you get the sugar syrup or chashni of string consistency. Turn off the flame once you reach desired consistency.

6. Add roasted maida to the pan. Mix until there are no lumps left.

7. Now throw in some milk powder.

8. Add kewda essence for the fragrance. Make sure you keep mixing and stirring to avoid lumps. Do not turn on the heat.

9. Once the mixture thickens, take it out on a greased tray. Spread it out.

10. You can garnish the barfi with silver varq or with chopped nuts and dry fruits.

11. Let the barfi cool down for a while, then with the help of a knife cut out the barfi of equal sizes.

Serve it cold or at room temperature.

