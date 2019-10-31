This High-Protein Chicken Breast With Parsley Pesto Is Ideal For Weight Loss

This high-protein chicken can be a great addition to your weight loss diet.

Highlights This chicken breast is oven roasted and uses very little amount of oil.

The addition of parsley pesto levels up its nutritional value.

Make this delicious, healthy, high-protein chicken breast dish at home.

If you are on a weight loss diet or are thinking of following one, you'll be asked to follow two cardinal rules – have more proteins and less of complex carbohydrates and fats. More importantly, for dinner, it is advisable to go easy on carbs as the nutrient is difficult to digest at night. These carbs stored into the body will add up more fat and your weight loss goal will go down the drain. When it comes to having proteins, chicken is one of the best options. It contains little amount of fat and almost negligible amount of carbohydrates. The proteins in it will keep you sated for a long time and will fill you up with energy required to brave those rigorous gym sessions.





Also, how you make your chicken makes all the difference. This chicken breast is oven roasted and uses very little amount of oil. The addition of parsley pesto levels up its nutritional value and adds a fresh flavour and aroma to it. It is served with pumpkin puree, peas and oven baked baby potatoes. So many healthful foods in just one dish!





With almost no oil and a slew of nutrients, this chicken dish is perfect for dinner, especially if you are trying to lose weight. It is easy to make and takes hardly any time to prepare. Watch this recipe video from NDTV Food YouTube channel and make this delicious, healthy, high-protein chicken breast dish at home.

Watch: Chicken Breast With Parsley Pesto Recipe Video:

