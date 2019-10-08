High-Protein Diet: 5 Smart Ways To Include More Chicken In Your Diet

You should ideally opt for organically produced chicken.

Protein is an imperative component of sustainable weight loss regime. Also called the building block of life, protein helps build muscle, aid muscle recovery after a strenuous workout and facilitate weight loss by filling you up. Since protein takes a while to digest, it stays in your system for a while, making you feel full. If you feel full and satiated, your chances of mindless munching reduce significantly, which may promote sustainable weight loss. There are many natural sources of protein around. Meat is undoubtedly a great source, but you need to be very careful while picking the type of meat. Red meat like mutton and pork are usually high in fats and cholesterol. Lean meat like chicken is touted to be a better option for dieters.





Chicken For Weight Loss

Bangalore-based Nutritionist and Wellness Consultant, Shalini Manglani tells us that chicken is a white meat like fish, which has lesser fat quotient. It is dense with protein and hence can be used instead of red meat in a weight loss plan. You should ideally opt for organically produced chicken. However, it is important not to overdo the quantity of chicken; it is very important to ensure that you eat as much is required based on one's BMI.





It is also very important to prepare them right. Decadent gravies and fried chicken are fattening and must be ruled out at once. Here are some smart ways in which you can include more chicken in your diet.





1. Opt For Chicken Soups: Clear chicken soup could help give you ample protein without extra calories. Clear soups as opposed to creamy soups contain much lesser calories. The high water content of soup helps fill you up too.

High Protein Diet: Clear chicken soup could help give you ample protein

2. Fresh Chicken Salads: You can get quite experimental with chicken salads. The tender meat goes well with a variety of dressings, be it sour, sweet, creamy or chilly. Do not forget to add fresh, seasonal veggies too, they will help add fibre to the salad and make it more wholesome. Here are few chicken salad recipes you can try at home.





3. Grilled Chicken and Chicken Tikkas Over Fried Chicken: Grilled chicken as opposed to fried chicken may help save you many calories and fill up your plate with a whole lot of nutrition. Chicken breast is packed with protein and happens to be super low in calories. So try to have chicken breast grilled. Homemade chicken tikkas may also serve as a healthy chicken snack, since it is not fried.





High protein diet: Chicken breast is packed with protein

4. Ditch heavy gravy and go for light stews: While we know it is hard to resist a plateful of creamy butter chicken or fiery kadhai chicken, but for weight loss it is advisable to switch to light and hearty stews. Heavy or cream-based gravies may derail your weight loss plans





5. Steamed chicken delicacies: Steamed chicken delicacies like homemade chicken momos are also much better than deep-fried, calorie-laden chicken snacks.





High-Protein Diet: Homemade chicken momos are also much better than deep-fried

Bookmark these tips and eat chicken wisely. If you have nice and nutritious chicken recipes to share, do write to us in the comments section below.







