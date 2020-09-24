This High-Protein Phulka Taco Is A Feast We Can Never Say No To!

SEARCH
There are plenty of common elements between Mexican food and Indian food; therefore, marrying the two is not that bad an ideaafter all;and these phulka tacos are proof.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: September 24, 2020 18:10 IST

Taco is a Mexican snack that is popular across the world

Highlights
  • Tacos belong to Mexican cuisine
  • Tacos are very easy to make at home
  • You can make tacos with left-over rotis too

Fans of fusion food raise your hands! We personally like fusion snacks that are able to retain the essence of the original recipe while bringing something new and exciting on board. We agree the world is filled with very confusing fusion food, but you can rarely go wrong with roti, rajma and vegetables right? These phulka tacos are essentially just that, and more! Yes, you heard us. There are plenty of common elements between Mexican food and Indian food; therefore, marrying the two is not that bad an idea after all; and these phulka tacos are proof.

These tacos are ideal for those fussy eaters who would never finish the roti on their plate. It also makes for an excellent diet snack to chomp on. With high-fibre goodness of onions, cucumber, green chillies, tomatoes, coriander leaves and rajma this snack becomes one wholesome meal that helps keep you full and keep cravings at bay.

Along with rajma, these tacos also have some crushed soya that makes it super high in protein. Much like fibre, protein also helps keep you full. It also helps regulate hunger hormone ghrelin and keeps your urge to binge in control. Additionally, protein also helps you build muscle.

These phulka tacos are ridiculously easy to make and assemble. First of all, you'd have to make the eclectic mix with rajma, soya, onions, tomatoes, coriander leaves, garlic, jeera powder and chilli powder. Keep it aside. Next, you need to prepare the base for which you need to hold one phulka along your palms, then set iceberg lettuce on top and fill it in with the rajma salad and the cheese dressing. Serve it with a side of any dip or wafers of your choice.

Here's the step-by-step recipe of Phulka Tacos. Try this smashing recipe at home and let us know how you liked it.
 

(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

Tags:  TacoFusion FoodPhulka Taco Recipe
