This High Protein Sandwich Made With Eggs, Spinach And Feta Is A Dieter's Dream

On a weight-loss diet, a wholesome sandwich could be one of your best companions

Let's take a moment to appreciate sandwich in all its glory. It is easy to make and so much more easier to eat. The best part is that you can throw in just about anything on those bread slices and it works. We have all sorts of sandwiches in the market now; tuna, chicken, mushroom, egg, sausage, cheese and chocolate. When you can be so creative with your sandwich, why not give it a healthy spin. We know, there's nothing like biting into a sandwich oozing with cheese and meat, but trust us, healthy sandwiches can be super fun and yummy too!





If you are on a weight loss diet, a wholesome sandwich could be one of your best companions. You just need to play around with your ingredients wisely. Protein-rich foods may do wonders for your diet. Protein helps fill you up. If you are full, the chances of you tending towards fattening foods decreases. This, in the long run, helps promote sustainable weight loss. So make sure your sandwich has enough protein in it. Another factor you may want to consider is that carb quotient. White breads are filled with refined carbs that are also classified as 'bad carbs', hence they metabolise early, raise your glucose levels and make you feel hungry super quick. Therefore, it is advisable to ditch white breads and opt for brown breads instead.







Ditch white breads and opt for brown breads.





This Egg, Feta and Spinach Sandwich is an ideal treat for dieters. Eggs are said to be the best bioavailable source of protein - which means our body is able to assimilate the protein present in eggs very well. Feta cheese is categorised as a 'good fat'; it helps replenish your body with various vitamins and minerals. Feta cheese, being a dairy product is also dense with protein. Spinach is profuse with dietary fibres that are good for digestion. Fibre also takes a while to digest, and since it stays in your system for so long, it prevents you from overeating.





High Protein Diet: Eggs whites are packed with good quality protein.







How To Make Eggs, Spinach And Feta Cheese Sandwich





Ingredients:



• 1 small bowl of scrambled eggs

• 1 bowl of spinach lightly sauteed in butter and garlic

• 10 grams of feta cheese

• 4 Slices of Brown Bread or Multigrain bread











Method:





1. Take a slice of bread, spread the scrambled eggs evenly.

2. Next, add the sauted spinach on top, and finally, add the feta cheese. Cover the bread with another slice.

3. Toast or grill on the pan for two minutes.

4. Serve hot







Healthy and wholesome, this sandwich will even please your little fussy-eaters. Add it to your diet plan and let us know how you liked it.







