This IS The Easiest Hack To Peel Ginger, You Are Lying If You Don't Agree!

It is tough to imagine Indian preparations without ginger. In fact it is one of the first ingredients we start working with if we have to cook something intensely desi like a curry or shorba. Ginger is also used in a lot of beverages, and around this time we are using a good amount of ginger to make ourselves some healing kadhas and concoctions for immunity. Ginger is a flower plant whose rhizome of ginger root is widely used in many preparations. It is one of the kitchen ingredients that has also found a prized place in Ayurveda and ancient Chinese medicine.





Irrespective of how much we love including ginger in our daily diet, there is no denying the fact the peeling and chopping the herb is easily one of the most tedious jobs. Now many of us try to use a paring knife or a vegetable peel it, and in the course often ended up hurting and poking ourselves. You also end up losing lot of flesh with the skin. You would be surprised to know that there is indeed a hack which is not only much easier to deal with suborn ginger roots, but is also much safer and less injury prone.

For this hack, you would need to toss the ginger in your refrigerator. But make sure you put it in a ziplock bag first. This helps keep your ginger fresh for long, increase its shelf life and also prevents wilting.

1. Take it out right from the refrigerator when you need it.

2. Break the ginger in pieces that are easy to handle for you. You can also run it under fresh water for a bit after that.

3. Grab a spoon, preferably with slight sharp edges.

4. Now take a chunk of the ginger root in one hand, the spoon in the other and gently start scraping the peel off the root.

5. Continue scraping until the skin is completely removed. With the spoon you can also remove skin from difficult nooks and crannies along the ginger where your knives cannot reach.

