5 Easy Tips To Include More Ginger In Your Diet

May 06, 2020
In today's time and age where we are slowly understanding the power of immunity, and how our minor negligence could snowball into something frightening, it is perhaps a good idea to sit back and think. Think about all the trusted preventive measures, and distinguish them from all unverified information. Your health is your responsibility now, and it's time you take charge. There are a plenty of herbs and spices in your kitchen that promise good health and immunity. Ginger, for instance, is so much more than a pungent herb used to flavour your curries.
According to the book Healing Foods by DK Publishing, "Its volatile oils have anti-inflammatory properties similar to those of NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), which makes it an excellent remedy for flu, headaches and menstrual pains. It can also lower medication intake in osteoarthritis." It also helps facilitate digestion and keeps the gastro-intestinal tract healthy. Wondering how to include more of this herb in your diet? Read on.
Try these tips, but make sure you do not overuse ginger in your preparations. Doing so could lead to indigestion, bloating and cramps.
