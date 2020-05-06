5 Easy Tips To Include More Ginger In Your Diet

Ginger is known for its immunity boosting properties

In today's time and age where we are slowly understanding the power of immunity, and how our minor negligence could snowball into something frightening, it is perhaps a good idea to sit back and think. Think about all the trusted preventive measures, and distinguish them from all unverified information. Your health is your responsibility now, and it's time you take charge. There are a plenty of herbs and spices in your kitchen that promise good health and immunity. Ginger, for instance, is so much more than a pungent herb used to flavour your curries.





According to the book Healing Foods by DK Publishing, "Its volatile oils have anti-inflammatory properties similar to those of NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), which makes it an excellent remedy for flu, headaches and menstrual pains. It can also lower medication intake in osteoarthritis." It also helps facilitate digestion and keeps the gastro-intestinal tract healthy. Wondering how to include more of this herb in your diet? Read on.











You can start your day with a hot cup of ginger tea, you may or may not include milk. It is a very good idea to rule out sugar altogether. You can also include other spice like cinnamon and cardamom in your tea.

You can use ginger or ginger-paste to flavour your curries and stews.

Whether you are sick or in perfectly good shape, soups or hot broths are a delight. Adding hot spices like black pepper, ginger and garlic to soups, not only soothe your throat, but also lend a distinct flavour to your broth. Click here for recipe of carrot-ginger soup.

Sounth Ka Paani: Saunth is basically dried ginger powder. Just mix a tablespoon in hot water and consume every morning for best results.

Stir-fry: Both ginger and garlic are used extensively in stir-fry preparations. Make sure you do not rule hem out when you decide to toss up some delish stir-fry.

Ginger can be used in a gamut of detox drinks, fruit punch and juices too. Here is a yummy recipe of orange ginger detox drink.

Try these tips, but make sure you do not overuse ginger in your preparations. Doing so could lead to indigestion, bloating and cramps.