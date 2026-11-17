When it comes to seafood, fish definitely tops the list. From crispy fried fish and spicy fish curries to light coconut-based gravies, every region has its own way of cooking fish. In coastal kitchens, fish is often cooked with local ingredients, fresh spices and coconut, making for dishes that are both flavourful and easy to pair with rice.





If you enjoy South Indian food, Kerala-style fish curries are worth trying. One such dish is Fish Moilee, a Kerala-style preparation in which fish is cooked in a mildly spiced coconut milk gravy. It is a good option if you want to try something different from the usual tomato-based or spicy fish curries.

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently shared a recipe for Fish Moilee on Instagram. The recipe uses pomfret, coconut milk, coconut oil, mustard seeds, onions, curry leaves, ginger-garlic paste and green chillies.





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How To Make Fish Moilee At Home





1. Take one large pomfret and cut it into darnes. Marinate the fish with salt and two teaspoons of lemon juice. Set it aside for around 10 minutes.





2. Heat two tablespoons of coconut oil in a pan. Add one teaspoon of mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add two chopped onions along with salt and saute until they turn translucent. Add 8-10 curry leaves and one and a half tablespoons of ginger-garlic paste. Cook for around two minutes.





3. Add two to three slit green chillies and a quarter teaspoon of turmeric powder. Mix everything well before adding the marinated pomfret. Stir gently so the fish does not break.





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4. Pour in two cups of coconut milk, cover the pan and let the fish cook for around 5-6 minutes. Once done, serve the Fish Moilee hot with steamed rice.





Sharing the recipe, Sanjeev Kapoor wrote, “Presenting Fish Moilee from Curries of India - tender fish simmered in a creamy coconut milk gravy, infused with subtle spices and coastal flavours. Ek aisi South Indian classic jo har bite mein Kerala ke khaane ki jhalak laaye.”





With a handful of ingredients and a simple cooking process, this Fish Moilee recipe is one to try if you enjoy coconut-based curries.