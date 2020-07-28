This Khasta Sabudana Tikki Screams Monsoon Indulgence (Recipe Inside)

Sabudana is also known as tapioca balls

Sabudana or tapioca balls have an enviable following in India. Most of you may know it as that 'vrat' substitute to everything, but the truth is that sabudana is perhaps one of the lost versatile ingredients you can stock in your pantry. Sabudana, the tiny translucent globules extracted from tapioca roots, can be fashioned into a gamut of delicacies like sabudana khichdi, sabudana kheer, vada etc. One of our all-time favourites has to be the khasta sabudana tikki. This is basically just an extra crispy patty made with tapioca balls, mashed potatoes and select spices. It is an ideal accompaniment to your evening tea, a blockbuster party snack, a quirky brunch recipe and so much more. For us right now, it is our go-to-monsoon snack and there are reasons plenty to justify our soft corner for the snack.





Khasta Sabudana Tikki Recipe:





If you also think pakodas are becoming tad run off-the mill, you would definitely enjoy this delicious twist to your monsoon fare. All you need to do is wash and soak some tapioca balls overnight - this allows them to puff up and become chunky, which helps lend a beautiful texture to the tikki. The next day, mash some boiled potatoes, throw in the tapioca along with green chilli, cashew nuts, cumin powder, dry mango powder and sendha namak and mix well. Use your hands and mould equal size patties out of the mixture and deep fry until golden brown. Serve hot with the side of pudina chutney. Here's a recipe of the same. You can have it with ketchup or any other dip of your choice as well, or simply dig into it all by itself.

Here's the complete recipe with ingredients for sabudana tikki.





The pitter-patter outside calls for indulgence. Needless to say, cravings for all things fried and crispy are at an all-time high. This easy-to-make tikki is more than ideal for this nippy weather. If you do not want to soak sabudana overnight, try soaking for at least four-to five hours. Use a spoon to see if it has turned soft, then proceed with other process.





