Kolhapuri Misal Pav is one of Maharashtra's most iconic spicy dishes, loved both on the streets and in home kitchens. Known for its bold heat, rich flavours, and crunchy toppings, this dish delivers a satisfying punch in every bite. What makes it truly special is the sprouted matki cooked in a flavourful gravy, topped with farsan, onions, coriander, and served hot with pav.





If you enjoy strong, spicy food with layers of aroma and texture, Kolhapuri Misal Pav is an experience you shouldn't miss. It brings together comfort, heat, and authentic regional flavours in the most enjoyable way.





What Is Goda Masala?

Goda masala is a traditional Maharashtrian spice blend used in many regional dishes. It has a warm, slightly sweet, aromatic flavour that balances heat beautifully. The blend is made by roasting ingredients like coriander seeds, cumin seeds, sesame seeds, dried coconut, cloves, cinnamon, and garlic. This masala gives Maharashtrian dishes their characteristic depth and signature fragrance.

Ingredients

For The Misal:

1 cup sprouted matki (moth beans)

2 tablespoons oil

1 finely chopped onion

1 chopped tomato

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

11/2 teaspoons red chilli powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

11/2 teaspoons Goda masala

Salt to taste

3 cups water

1 small piece tamarind (optional)

For Topping:

1 cup farsan or sev

1 chopped onion

Fresh coriander

Lemon wedges

4 pav

How To Make Kolhapuri Misal At Home

1. Cook The Sprouted Matki

Wash the sprouted matki well. Pressure-cook with salt and water for 2-3 whistles until soft but still holding shape. Keep aside.

2. Prepare The Masala Base

Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Add chopped onions and sauté until light golden. Add ginger-garlic paste and cook for a minute. Now add turmeric, red chilli powder, and the prepared Goda masala. Mix well and lightly roast the spices so their aroma is released properly.

3. Add Tomatoes And Cook

Add chopped tomatoes and cook until soft and well combined with the masala. Stir often to prevent sticking.

4. Combine The Matki And Gravy

Add the boiled matki along with some of the cooking water. Stir well and let the curry simmer for 8-10 minutes. Add a little tamarind pulp if you prefer a tangy taste.

5. Assemble The Misal

Pour the hot matki curry (usal) into a serving bowl. Top with farsan, chopped onions, and fresh coriander. Finish with a squeeze of lemon juice.

6. Serve With Pav

Serve the Misal hot with soft pav. Add more farsan or onions if you want extra crunch and flavour.





Kolhapuri Misal Pav brings together spice, texture, and aroma in the most satisfying way. With its rich gravy, crunchy toppings, and signature Goda masala, it's the perfect dish for anyone who loves bold, fiery flavours.