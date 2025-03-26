If you're a foodie from Maharashtra or have explored the state's cuisine, you've likely heard of two popular dishes: Misal Pav and Usal Pav. There are street vendors selling them across the city, and several restaurants also have these dishes on their menus. However, many people think that both these dishes are the same and use the terms interchangeably. But this is not true. While both are beloved staples, they have distinct differences that set them apart. In this article, we'll delve into the world of Misal Pav and Usal Pav, exploring their unique characteristics and what makes each one special.

What Is Misal Pav?

Misal Pav is a popular street food featuring misal (spicy) curry served with soft and pillowy pavs. The curry is prepared with sprouted moth beans and topped with a crunchy mixture of farsan (a type of fried snack), onions, and a generous sprinkle of coriander leaves. It's a staple in Maharashtrian households and loved for its tantalising taste.

What Is Usal Pav?

Usal Pav, on the other hand, is made with a combination of sprouted moth beans and white peas. This dish is often served with pav or bread rolls, providing a satisfying crunch to complement the flavourful curry. It is enjoyed as a breakfast, snack, or a full meal.

So, What's The Difference?

Now that we've introduced both dishes, let's dive into the three key differences between Misal Pav and Usal Pav:

1. Spices

The spice blend used in Misal Pav is generally more intense and complex, with a focus on heat and depth. Usal Pav, on the other hand, is spicy but tends to have a milder flavour profile.

2. Ingredients

As mentioned earlier, Misal Pav is made with only sprouted moth beans, while Usal Pav combines moth beans with white peas. This difference in ingredients affects the texture and flavour of the final dish.

3. Taste

The overall taste of Misal Pav is often bold, spicy, and slightly sweet. Usal Pav, with its combination of moth beans and white peas, has a more balanced flavour profile.

So go ahead, explore the world of Misal Pav and Usal Pav, and discover your new favourite flavour!