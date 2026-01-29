Pulao is a comforting dish that fits easily into a lunch menu or any time you need a warm, satisfying meal. Indian households prepare many varieties of pulao, and winter is the perfect season to use fresh green vegetables in it. This one-pot dish comes together quickly and tastes even better when served with pickles, chutney, or raita.





On cold winter days, we often feel too lazy to cook something elaborate. For such times, here's a delicious and healthy recipe for kala chana pulao (black chickpea pulao). In this version, rice is cooked along with whole spices and boiled black chickpeas.





Kala chana pulao is not only flavourful but also nutritious. Black chickpeas are a rich source of protein, which helps with muscle repair, and they contain fibre that supports digestion. The pulao itself takes just 20 minutes to cook - the only advance step is soaking and boiling the chickpeas. If you'd like to try it at home, follow this easy step-by-step recipe.

Ingredients

1 cup boiled black chickpeas (kala chana)

2 cup soaked rice

1 cup curd

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

1 bay leaf

1 black cardamom

2 green chillies

1 onion, sliced

1 tomato, puréed

2 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp chana masala

Salt to taste

2 tbsp oil

1/2 cup fresh coriander, finely chopped

How to Make Black Chickpea Pulao

1. Roast the whole spices

Heat oil in a pressure cooker. Add cumin seeds, bay leaf and black cardamom. Sauté for about two minutes. Add the sliced onion and fry until light brown.

2. Prepare the base

Add the green chillies and tomato purée. Sauté well. Reduce the heat, add the whisked curd and mix thoroughly.

3. Add the spices

Now add red chilli powder, coriander powder, chana masala and salt. Mix well. Add a splash of water so the masala doesn't burn.

4. Add the black chickpeas

Put in the pre-boiled black chickpeas and sauté so they absorb the flavours of the masala.

5. Add the rice

Add the soaked rice and mix gently with all the ingredients. Pour in water as required. Squeeze in the juice of one lemon to help keep the rice fluffy.

6. Pressure-cook

Sprinkle chopped coriander on top. Cook for two whistles, then turn off the heat. Once the pressure releases, open the cooker. Your hot, flavourful kala chana pulao is ready.