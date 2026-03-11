Searching for a cosy comfort food dish? Authentic foods getting new versions with added flavours, ingredients, and more have never failed to amaze us. And when talking about comfort foods, nothing seems better than a bowl of ramen. If you agree with us, here is a viral recipe for Coconut Curry Ramen shared by Ananya Agrawal, a culinary content creator widely recognised for her detailed recipes featuring comforting vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, ranging from Vegetarian French Onion Soup to decadent desserts like her viral Brownie Pudding.





At the beginning of the video, she declares, “I've made this three times this week, and I'd make it another three times with no regrets. This is my coconut curry ramen, so cosy, so comforting with a rich, deep, super flavourful broth ready in just 20 minutes,” as part of her “Cosy Season” recipe series.





Ingredients for the Coconut Curry Ramen





BROTH:

1–2 tbsp oil

3–4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 small onion, sliced

1–2 sprigs of spring onions

1 tbsp chilli oil

1 tbsp chilli sauce

1.5–2 cups vegetable stock

Salt to taste

1.5 cups coconut milk

BASE:

1 heaped tbsp peanut butter

1 tsp soy sauce

1–2 tsp garlicky chilli paste

1/2 cup simmering broth

NOODLES & TOPPINGS:

Any noodles you like (ramen, udon, rice noodles) - She notes, “Love using ramen noodles, they soak all the soup so well and goes amazingly well with coconut.”

Stewed or sautéed mushrooms

Crushed peanuts

Spring onion greens

Sesame seeds

Any extra veggies or protein you enjoy

Preparation Of Coconut Curry Ramen





For the broth:

Start with oil in a pan, then fry off your garlic, onions, and spring onions.

Cook them on medium flame until they smell amazing and start to soften.

Add the chilli oil, chilli sauce, vegetable stock and a pinch of salt.

Then let that simmer for a few minutes so the flavours can come together.

That's it, the broth is ready to savour.





For the creamy base:

In a separate bowl, mix peanut butter, soy sauce, and your garlicky chilli paste.

Scoop about 1/2 cup of the simmering broth into this and whisk until smooth and creamy. She shares, “The addition of this broth is just so that the base is creamy and loose.”

Now pour the coconut milk into your main pan and let it simmer gently for a few minutes for that rich, silky base.

Boil your noodles on the side according to the packet instructions.

Pour the coconut broth into your creamy base, stir until everything is glossy and smooth, and adjust the salt if needed.

Add your noodles, any proteins, and veggies, and mix well.

Voila, your coconut curry ramen is ready in just 20 minutes.





“It gets unbelievably silky, and the flavour is insane, and the bowl is so, so addictive. Save this, make it now, there's no time for waiting,” she concludes while relishing the delicious coconut curry ramen.





Will you try this recipe at home? Let us know in the comments below.