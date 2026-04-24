Setting curd at home in summer can feel unpredictable. What usually turns out mild and creamy can quickly become overly sour, sometimes even before you realise it has set properly. The heat speeds up fermentation, making the bacteria work faster than usual. While refrigeration helps after setting, controlling the process from the beginning is what really makes a difference. This is where a small pinch of sugar, added at the right stage, can help stabilise the process. It's a simple kitchen trick that doesn't make your curd sweet but quietly improves both taste and texture.
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Here Is Why You Should Add A Little Sugar While Setting Curd In Summer
1. Helps Balance Fermentation In High Heat
In hot weather, the bacteria responsible for setting curd multiply rapidly, which can lead to over-fermentation. A tiny amount of sugar acts as a buffer in this process.
What it does:
- Slightly slows down excessive bacterial activity
- Helps maintain a more controlled fermentation
- Reduces the chances of curd turning overly sour
It doesn't stop the setting process, it just keeps it more balanced.
2. Supports Better Texture And Creaminess
Sugar can also influence how the curd sets, especially when temperatures are high and unpredictable.
When added in small amounts:
- The curd sets more evenly
- Texture feels smoother and less grainy
- The final result is creamier rather than overly tight
This is particularly helpful when milk quality or weather conditions vary.
3. Prevents Sharp, Overpowering Sourness
One of the biggest complaints in summer is curd becoming too tangy too quickly. Sugar helps round off that sharpness.
How it helps:
- Softens the acidic edge of fermented curd
- Keeps the taste mild and pleasant
- Makes it more suitable for everyday meals
The idea is balance, not sweetness.
How To Use Sugar While Setting Curd
This trick works only when used correctly and in moderation.
- Warm the milk and let it cool until just lukewarm
- Add your starter curd as usual
- Mix in a small pinch of sugar (about ¼ teaspoon per litre)
- Stir gently and let it set
Avoid adding too much, as you don't want the curd to taste sweet.
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Common Mistakes To Avoid
- Adding too much sugar: Can alter the flavour unnecessarily
- Using it in cool weather: This trick is mainly useful in summer
- Skipping proper timing: Always refrigerate once the curd is set
- Adding sugar to very hot milk: It can affect the culture
When This Trick Works Best
You will find this especially useful when:
- Temperatures are very high
- Your curd turns sour too quickly
- You want a milder, more balanced flavour
- You are setting curd overnight in summer
Small adjustments like this often make the biggest difference in everyday cooking. A pinch of sugar won't transform the process entirely, but it can help you get more consistent, better-tasting curd even in peak summer heat.