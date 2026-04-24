Mirchi bhajji is one of those snacks that instantly feels familiar, no matter where you are in India. It's simple, comforting and full of flavour, made by dipping green chillies in batter and frying them till crisp. You'll often find it sizzling away at street stalls, tempting anyone who walks past. It's a go-to snack during tea time or on rainy evenings. While the idea stays the same everywhere, the taste changes from place to place. Below, we'll share the different types of mirchi bhajji you'll find across India and what makes each one special.

Popular Types Of Mirchi Bajji Across India

1. Andhra Style Mirapakaya Bajji

This is one of the most iconic mirchi bajjis in the country, known for its intense flavours and generous size. Large green chillies are slit and often stuffed with spicy onion, tamarind or even peanut masala. The thick gram flour batter creates a crunchy exterior that contrasts beautifully with the soft chilli inside. Served with chopped onions and lemon juice, it is bold, fiery and deeply satisfying.





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2. Telangana Stuffed Mirchi Bajji

Telangana's mirchi bajji focuses on balance rather than overwhelming heat. The chillies are filled with mildly spiced onion or mashed potato mixes, making each bite comforting and flavourful. The batter is crisp without being heavy, allowing the stuffing to shine through. These bajjis are especially popular in the evenings when food stalls come alive with aroma and chatter.

3. Rajasthani Mirchi Vada

Rajasthani mirchi vadas are bigger, heavier and more filling than most other varieties. Thick green chillies are generously stuffed with a spicy potato filling made with fennel, coriander and chilli powder. They are fried until golden and crisp, giving them a rough texture. The spice level is high but well balanced, with warm flavours that stay on your tongue.

4. Karnataka Menasinakai Bajji

In Karnataka, mirchi bajji is all about simplicity and clean flavours. Long green chillies are dipped in a thinner batter that fries up light and crispy. The focus is on enhancing the chilli rather than masking it with heavy spices. These bajjis are commonly served with coconut chutney, adding a gentle sweetness. They are a regular feature at homes and small eateries.

5. Tamil Nadu Milagai Bajji

Tamil Nadu's version is known for being easy to enjoy and very comforting. Milder green chillies are used, which makes them suitable for people who prefer less spice. The batter is smooth and lightly seasoned, adding flavour without hiding the taste of the chilli. Often sold near offices, markets and schools, they are a common sight across the state.

6. Maharashtra Mirchi Bhaji

Maharashtra's mirchi bhaji highlights crisp texture and bold seasoning. The chillies are lightly slit, coated in spiced gram flour and fried till crunchy. These bhajis are often served alongside pav, turning a simple snack into a satisfying mini meal. The spice level is sharp but enjoyable, especially during monsoons. A green chutney or dry garlic chutney usually completes the experience.

7. Himachal Pradesh Chilli Pakora

In the cooler hill regions, smaller chillies are preferred for making these pakoras. The batter is light and subtly seasoned, keeping flavours gentle and warming. Fried till crisp, they are perfect companions to hot tea on chilly evenings. The spice is mild, making them easy to enjoy in larger quantities.





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Across India, mirchi bajji proves that a single snack can tell countless delicious regional stories.