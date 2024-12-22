Street Style Tawa Burger is a delicious and vibrant snack that captures the essence of Indian street food while offering a fun and flavorful twist on the classic burger. This dish brings together the crispy crunch of a perfectly cooked burger patty with the fiery tang of spicy veggies, all wrapped up in a soft, toasted bun. The beauty of making this burger at home lies in its versatility; you can adjust the spice levels, select your favourite vegetables, and add a unique blend of seasonings to create a personalized taste experience. Originating from street vendors who serve up quick, satisfying meals, the Tawa Burger combines the thrill of street food with the comfort of homemade goodness.





We found the recipe for tawa burger on the Instagram handle 'ohcheatday'. Let's see how to make it art home.





How To Make Street-Style Tawa Burger I Tawa Burger Recipe:

The preparation of a Street Style Tawa Burger begins by preparing the vegetable mixture that forms the heart of the patty. Start by heating some oil on a pan and sauteing finely chopped onions and ginger garlic paste. Adding chopped green chillies introduces a bit of heat, giving the burger its signature spicy kick. A variety of finely chopped vegetables like capsicum, bell peppers, carrots, cabbage, and broccoli lend a medley of colours, textures, and flavours to the patty. The vegetables are cooked together until soft, absorbing all the aromatic spices that are added next-Kashmiri red chilli powder for a mild heat and vibrant red colour, jeera powder for a touch of earthy warmth, and pav bhaji masala to provide a slightly tangy, savoury richness.





To complement the vegetables, boiled corn kernels are added to the mixture. Once everything is well-mixed and cooked, you can stir in a bit of ketchup and Schezwan chutney. To further enrich the mix, cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) are added.







After cooking the vegetable mixture to perfection, the next step is assembling the Tawa Burger. The mixture is shaped into patty-like portions and cooked on a hot griddle or tawa, the method that gives the burger its signature crispy exterior. A little bit of butter is added to the pan to ensure that the patties brown nicely.





As the patties sizzle away on the tawa, it's time to prepare the buns. These are cut in half and lightly buttered before being toasted on the tawa until they achieve a golden, crispy texture. Once the buns are ready, you can place a slice of cheese on the bottom half of each bun, which will melt slightly from the heat of the freshly cooked patty.





To assemble the Tawa Burger, a generous spoonful of the spicy vegetable patty is placed on top of the cheesy bun, followed by a few fresh coriander leaves for a burst of freshness. The top bun is then added, completing the sandwich. For an extra kick, you can spread some ketchup or additional Schezwan chutney on the top bun before closing the burger.





To give the burger a finishing touch, a tadka is prepared by heating butter and adding a pinch of Kashmiri red chilli powder. This flavorful tempering is poured over the assembled burger just before serving.





Watch the complete recipe video for tawa burger here:









Whether you're cooking for family and friends, or just craving a quick, satisfying meal, this tawa burger is sure to impress. The beauty of this recipe lies in its flexibility-feel free to experiment with different vegetables, sauces, and spices to make it your own. So, the next time you're in the mood for a delicious, indulgent treat, fire up the tawa and enjoy this flavorful, street-style burger experience from the comfort of your home! Click here for more easy burger recipes.

