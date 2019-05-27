This Summery High-Protein Shake Is All You Need To Beat The Heat And Those Extra Kilos 

Protein also helps regulate the hunger hormone ghrelin.

The scorching weather is making us want to cancel every plan that requires us to step out. We are also increasingly drinking all things cold and soothing. To cut the long story short, the heat is getting intense by the day and we all have (somewhat) figured out our ways to deal with it. Warm kadhas have given way to cool sharbats, winter leafy vegetables have been replaced by summer gourds. Our workout too has changed with the season; it is only fair that we make some tweaks to our 'workout foods' too. For instance, this delicious protein shake that is made with delectable summer berries.





Berries of all kinds are rich in antioxidants. Antioxidants help prevent free radical damage. Free radical activity tends to hamper our immunity, making our skin dull. It also gives rise to many metabolic disorders. Since berries are also rich in fibre, they help aid digestion and weight loss. Most of the berries are also low in calories. Did you know that hundred grams of strawberries contain only 33 calories, hundred grams of mulberries contain only 43 calories and raspberries some 53 odd calories? These low-calorie, nutrient-dense berries are an excellent addition to a weight loss diet.





Now coming to the 'protein' bit of the shake; this protein shake is full of good quality vegan protein. Packed with the goodness of almond milk and silken tofu, this shake helps to fill you up. If you are full, you would be able to keep your cravings in check. Protein also helps regulate the hunger hormone ghrelin, due to which you feel satiated for a longer spell. When it comes to protein, vegans tend to have a dearth of options. This sumptuous protein shake will help recover muscle loss and keep you full.





You can take a mix of your favourite berries, toss them in your protein shake and have it after workout.











Ingredients:







• 5-6 berries of your choice (strawberries', blueberries, mulberries, raspberries etc.)





• 3/4 cup of almond milk





• One-third cup of silken tofu





• Half teaspoon of chia seeds











Method:







In a blender, take half a cup of crushed berries with almond milk and silken tofu. Blend it until smooth. Add some chia seeds and blend again. Drink fresh.











Try this sumptuous summer smoothie and let us know what you think of it in the comments section below.









