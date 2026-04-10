When it comes to chaat, we all expect the usual crispy, tangy, spicy bites that hit instantly. But every once in a while, a dish completely changes the game. And this one, shared by Sanjeev Kapoor, does exactly that. Tandoori Ananas Chaat is not your regular street-style snack. It's bold, juicy, slightly smoky, and honestly, a total surprise for your taste buds.

What Is Tandoori Ananas Chaat?

Think of your favourite chaat, but with pineapple instead of potatoes or papdi as the star. Chunks of pineapple are coated in spices, air-fried until slightly charred and caramelised, then tossed with chutneys, crunchy toppings, and fresh veggies. The result is a sweet, spicy, tangy, smoky, and crunchy dish. It's messy, vibrant, and exactly the kind of chaat you'll keep going back to.

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If you enjoy pineapple, this dish takes it to a whole new level. It pairs beautifully with chutneys, turning into something much more exciting than just fruit. Even if you're unsure about pineapple in savoury dishes, this might just change your mind. Also, the “tandoori” touch without an actual tandoor makes it super easy to recreate at home. Whether you're looking for a quick summer snack or a unique appetiser for a house party, this chaat is a great way to experiment with fruit.

Here's The Recipe Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Shared:

Ingredients:

1 medium pineapple (ananas)

Salt to taste

1½ tsp red chilli powder

1½ tsp chaat masala

Black salt to taste

½ tbsp castor sugar

1 tbsp oil

1 medium English cucumber, chopped

1 medium tomato, seeded and chopped

2 tsp green chutney

2 tsp date and tamarind chutney

2 tsp sweet chilli sauce

1½ tsp chaat masala

2 tbsp masala chana dal

2 tbsp chopped fresh coriander leaves

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Method:

Preheat your air fryer to 200°C. Peel, core, and cut the pineapple into quarters. Place them on a plate and add salt, red chilli powder, chaat masala, black salt, and castor sugar. Drizzle oil and mix everything well so the pineapple is nicely coated. Place the pineapple pieces in the air fryer basket and cook for about 15 minutes until they're slightly charred and caramelised. Take them out, cut into bite-sized (1-inch) pieces, and transfer to a bowl. Add chopped cucumber and tomato. Drizzle green chutney, date & tamarind chutney, and sweet chilli sauce over the mix. Sprinkle chaat masala, black salt, masala chana dal, and fresh coriander leaves. Toss everything together. Serve immediately and enjoy it while it's fresh and juicy.

This Tandoori Ananas Chaat is fun, unexpected, and full of personality, just like the best street food should be. If you're looking to try something new, exciting, and full of flavour, this one deserves a spot in your kitchen.