Chutneys often feel like small, harmless additions to a meal, added more for flavour than nutrition. But these sweet and tangy condiments can quietly influence blood sugar levels, especially when eaten with fried snacks or refined carbohydrates. Mango chutney and imli chutney are staples in Indian kitchens, yet their effect on blood glucose is far from identical. The difference lies not just in taste, but in how much sugar they contain and how quickly the body absorbs it. For anyone mindful of blood sugar, weight or metabolic health, knowing what each chutney does inside the body matters more than you might think.

What Causes A Blood Sugar Spike?

A blood sugar spike happens when glucose enters the bloodstream quickly after eating, prompting a rapid insulin response. According to Harvard Health Publishing, foods rich in refined carbohydrates or added sugars cause sharper and faster rises in blood glucose than foods that contain fibre and intact carbohydrates. While both mango chutney and imli chutney are sweet, their composition affects how aggressively they raise blood sugar.





Also Read: 11 Best Indian Chutney Recipes | Easy Chutney Recipes

Mango Chutney And Its Impact On Blood Sugar

Fresh mango on its own has a moderate glycaemic index and contains fibre that slows sugar absorption. Research published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition shows that whole mango fruit leads to a relatively controlled post-meal glucose response when eaten in moderation.





Mango chutney, however, is not the same as fresh fruit. Commercial versions are cooked down with significant amounts of added sugar, reducing fibre and breaking down the fruit's structure. Nutrition data compiled by Healthline suggests that mango-based products with added sugar raise blood glucose more quickly than fresh mango because they are easier to digest and absorb. As a result, mango chutney can cause a noticeable sugar rise, particularly when eaten in larger portions or alongside refined snacks like samosas or pakoras.

Imli Chutney And Its Effect On Blood Sugar Levels

Despite its sour taste, imli chutney often contains even more added sugar than mango chutney. Sugar is needed to balance the sharpness of tamarind, leading to a highly concentrated sweet product. Nutritional analyses show that just one tablespoon of sweet imli chutney can contain 12 to 15 grams of sugar, nearly all of it added.





The Blue Circle Diabetes Foundation categorises imli chutney as high in glycaemic load because it delivers sugar rapidly with almost no fibre to slow absorption. This makes blood glucose rise quickly after consumption, creating a sharper spike than mango chutney. For people with insulin resistance or diabetes, this rapid rise can be particularly challenging.

What Nutrition Experts Say About Added Sugar

According to Janice Maras, Associate Professor of Nutrition at Northeastern University, foods high in added sugars raise blood glucose faster than foods containing natural sugars held within fibre-rich structures. Both mango and imli chutney fall into the added-sugar category, but imli chutney tends to be more concentrated and therefore more disruptive.





Guidance from the U.S. National Institutes of Health also highlights that repeated intake of foods high in added sugar contributes to frequent glucose spikes, increasing long-term risk of metabolic disorders.

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So, Which Chutney Causes A Bigger Sugar Spike?

When compared directly, imli chutney causes a bigger and faster sugar spike than mango chutney. Its higher concentration of added sugar, lower fibre content and thinner consistency allow glucose to enter the bloodstream rapidly. Mango chutney, while still sugary, usually leads to a slightly slower rise because of residual fruit content. Portion size plays a crucial role. Even small amounts of either chutney can significantly affect blood sugar when eaten with refined carbohydrates.





Also Read: Diabetes Diet Tips: 5 Herbs And Spices That May Help Manage Blood Sugar

How To Enjoy Chutney Without Spiking Blood Sugar

Chutney does not need to be completely avoided, but moderation is key. Eating it in small quantities, pairing it with protein or fibre-rich foods, and choosing homemade versions with less sugar can reduce its impact. Nutritionists often suggest using chutney as a flavour enhancer rather than a main component of the meal.





Being aware of what goes into everyday condiments helps make informed choices without giving up taste.