Pizza may have originated in Italy, but it is one of the most eaten and loved dishes worldwide. We have accepted this Italian delicacy as our own and have experimented with it so much. From various toppings to different kinds of crusts, you can almost make a pizza out of anything available to you. While pizza is the number one Italian dish to relish, pasta indeed holds the second position in our hearts. It's creamy, hearty, and fulfilling to the core. While these two dishes are very different from each other, combining them can give you a completely new taste! Now we know that two of these mixed together may not sound as delicious, but with this recipe of pasta pizza by Chef Ranveer Brar, you will surely want to try it! Chef Ranveer often posts various recipes and cooking tips on his Instagram. His recent creation of pizza pasta will surely make you drool.





(Also Read: Kitchen Hack: 5 Easy Ways To Add Leftover Pasta Water To Your Cooking)





In this recipe, Chef Ranveer Brar first boils some spaghetti and uses it as a base for the pizza. Then he tops it with sauce, veggies, and cheese to complete the pizza! Sounds interesting, right? This recipe is easy to make and unique in every way. You can cook this recipe if you are having a night out with your friends. Here you get the best of both dishes and a satisfying taste Check out the recipe below:

Pasta Pizza Recipe: Here's How You Can Make Pasta Pizza Recipe

Ingredients

Boiled Spaghetti





3 Tomatoes





1 tsp Oregano,





1.5 tsp Chilli flakes,





1/3 cup Tomato ketchup





2 tbsp Olive oil,





2-3 Garlic cloves,





(Also Read: Woman Makes Strawberry Pasta, Matcha Pasta And More; Internet Calls It "Cursed Pasta")





1 Onion





1 tsp Degi red chilli powder





1/4 cup Sweet Corn





1 Green bell pepper,





1/4 cup Red bell pepper





1 Green chilli

Method:

Bring water to a boil and add salt, add pasta and cook it for 11 minutes. In a bowl, add grated tomatoes, oregano, chilli flakes, and tomato ketchup and mix well. It should all be combined in a bowl. Now, in a shallow pan, add olive oil; once it's hot, add garlic and onion and saute. Add prepared tomato mixture, degi red chilli powder, and cook on a medium flame for 4-5 minutes.





Add salt to taste and mix well. In a large bowl, add sweet corn, green bell peppers, red bell peppers, and salt to taste. Add the masalas.





In a non-stick pan, add oil with some spaghetti. Let the spaghetti be baked from below.





Spread the prepared tomato sauce over the pasta base. Add pizza, cheese, and vegetables. When the cheese melts, serve and enjoy!





Watch the full recipe of this pasta pizza below:



