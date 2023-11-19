If you make a list of the most popular Indian dishes, biryani will be somewhere at the top. And the fact that it is made in all kinds of varieties, makes it the top choice for Indians. One such variety - Awadhi Biryani is renowned for its invigorating aroma and enticing flavours. Originating from the city of Lucknow, this biryani impresses taste buds with its unique preparation and mind-blowing taste. If you've ever tasted Awadhi biryani, you would understand why it is loved. But now you can make this delicacy at home, with a recipe that is easy to follow. If you are a vegetarian, we have a surprise for you!

What is Awadhi biryani made of?

Awadhi Biryani is a medley of various elements. It is an aromatic blend of spices and the meticulous layering of rice and richly flavoured meat marinated in curd. Awadhi biryani is usually made with mutton but many people use chicken as well. But the Awadhi biryani recipe that we are sharing today is vegetarian! Yes, biryani can be vegetarian too, only if it is made the right way! The recipe was shared on the Instagram handle 'naturallynidhi' and it is surprisingly easy.

How To Make Veg Awadhi Biryani I Veg Awadhi Biryani Recipe:

Step 1:Boil soaked rice with whole spices, lemon juice, peel, and ghee. Drain when just done.

Step 2: Grind soaked poppy seeds, cashews, and other ingredients into a smooth paste.





Step 3: Saute whole spices in ghee and oil. Add onions, cashew-poppy paste, and spices. Cook until oil separates. Mix yogurt with spices, add to the paste, and cook until it boils. Add paneer, boiled vegetables, fried potatoes, salt, and milk. Cook until well combined.





Step 4: Mix saffron in warm milk with ghee, rose water, and kewra water.





Step 5. Divide rice into two parts. Keep one part plain and mix the other with grated beetroot.





Step 6: Layer the rice in a greased dish: white rice, saffron-rose milk, vegetables, mint-cilantro, saffron-rose milk, pink beetroot rice, saffron-rose milk.





Apply dum (slow cooking) through stovetop, microwave, or oven.





Step 7: Flip the biryani onto a plate. Garnish with pomegranate, cilantro, almonds, pistachios, and saffron.

Watch the complete recipe video here:







Delight in this regal vegetarian biryani that not only captivates your senses but also invites you to savour the rich heritage of Awadhi cuisine. Enjoy the symphony of flavours in every mouthful, a journey through the royal kitchens of Lucknow.