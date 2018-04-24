Learn The Art Of Making Biryani With These 4 Easy Steps

NDTV Food | Updated: April 24, 2018 16:54 IST
Biryani is one of the most loved delicacies not just in India but across the globe. It is said that, biryani was first brought by Mughals in north India, whereas in south India it was introduced by the Arabs. Thereafter, India witnessed many different versions of biryani – including Hyderabadi biryani, Keema biryani, Awadhi mutton biryani, Lucknowi biryani, Chicken biryani, Fish biryani – all with their own unique taste and flavour.
Biryani is a complete meal in itself, apt to suit all occasions, whether you are looking for a lazy Sunday afternoon or grand indulgence at the dinner table. For making a perfect, lip-smacking biryani, you need to follow a few steps as making biryani is not less than an art.
The Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi has organised a special master class on biryani making with Chef Rajesh Singh at Varq. The master class presented an opportunity to work with, and learn from, the experts about the different techniques to cook brilliant biryani at home.
During the workshop, Chef Rajesh Singh shared some of his biryani recipes, and spoke eloquently about eating a diverse range of biryanis in his hometown. Explaining the idea behind the entire he said, “It is to tell people how this variant of biryani is cooked under pressure (also known as dum-pukht), which is a slower method of cooking.”
Points that are to be kept in mind while making biryani at home, as guided by the Chef:1. There are two variants of biryani that exist. One is the Pakke Gosht ki Biryani (Lucknowi style) and another is Kachche Gosht ki Biryani (Hyderabadi style).