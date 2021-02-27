SEARCH
  • This Veg Nargisi Kofta Recipe Will Make You Fall For Aloo And Paneer All Over Again!

This Veg Nargisi Kofta Recipe Will Make You Fall For Aloo And Paneer All Over Again!

In Vegetarian Nargisi Kofta, meat and eggs are replacedby paneer and potatoes, and together they spell magic.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: February 27, 2021 15:18 IST

Vegetarian Nargisi Kofta is an ideal party snack

Name one classic non-veg snack that does not have a delish veg version already. It's okay, you can take your time; and while you are at it, just try and appreciate some of the vegetarian spins that have actually worked out? Chilli paneer is no less of a show-stealer than chilli chicken, tandoori gobhi has its own fanbase, and there are examples aplenty. The Veg Nargisi Kofta is one such toothsome snack that you must try out.  Nargisi Kofta is a Mughlai snack which is essentially a rustic greasy version of a scotch egg. Here a boiled egg is wrapped in a thick and spicy coating of keema, and deep fried until crisp.

In Vegetarian Nargisi Kofta, meat and eggs are replaced by paneer and potatoes, and together they spell magic. These soft golden koftas are a delight to pop into and so easy to make at home too.
You can watch the full recipe here. 

Here's the written recipe: 

1. Start with making the paneer mixture. Grind paneer in a blender with bread crumbs, black pepper powder and salt, until you get a fine mixture.
2. Now prepare a filling. Take a mashed potatoes in a big bowl, add salt, turmeric powder, green chillies, lemon juice. Mix everything well.
3. Pull out small balls from the aloo mix. Mould it into a small, even ball.
4 Now pull out a slightly bigger chunk from the paneer mix. Press it with your hands and prepare a cavity in the centre to place the potato ball, and wrap it nicely with the paneer mixture using your hand. Make sure there is no crack or crevice in the kofta.
5. Coat the kofta with besan until well-coated. Repeat the same with all koftas.
6. Refrigerate for 45 minutes.
7. Heat oil in a pan, and fry the koftas on low flame until they are all nice and golden.
8 Transfer the koftas onto a plate and serve hot. You can also dip these koftas in a curry or gravy and enjoy veg Nargisi kofta curry.

Sounds easy doesn't it! So what are you waiting for? Try this smashing recipe at home soon and tell us how you liked it in the comments section below.

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

