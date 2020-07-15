Watch: How To Make Restaurant-Style No-Fry Mutton Kofta: Try This Chef-Special Recipe

Mutton kofta recipe is easy to make at home.

Make kofta in any form and it would give us a rich, indulgent meal. Kofta is made by mincing vegetables or meats, flavouring them and deep frying the fritters, which are later doused in a gravy. Veg koftas are commonly made in Indian households but if you want to make non-veg kofta for a special meal, go for mutton kofta. And, if you don't know how to make it, try this muchh kofta recipe by Chef Sanjay Raina of Mealability restaurant. Cook like a chef and impress your family with restaurant-class meal.





Watch recipe video of mutton kofta by Mealability restaurant:

Mutton kofta is an exotic dish but it is not difficult to make at all. Also, unlike regular kofta dishes where kofta is deep fried, here the kofta is boiled in water to make a healthier version.

Mince the meat and mix with some common spices and mustard oil, and shape them into koftas. Then, saute whole spices in oil, add water and toss the koftas and let them cook for some time. It's so easy to make restaurant-like kofta at home!





Here's the step-by-step recipe of muchh kofta for you to try -



Ingredients:





1 kg minced lamb meat





3 tbsp mustard oil





1 tsp fennel powder





1 tsp asafoetida





2 tsp mango powder





1 1/2 tbsp coriander powder





1 tsp black pepper





1 tsp garam masala





1 1/2 tbsp red chilli powder





4 cloves





2-3 black cardamom





2-3 green cardamom





3 bay leaves





1 tsp dried fenugreek leaves





Water as required





Salt to taste





Method:





1. Take the mutton, mince in a vessel and make a cavity in the centre pushing the mince to the sides.

2. Add black pepper, red chili powder, mustard oil, salt, fennel powder, asafoetida, mango powder, garam masala and coriander powder to it. Mix well.

3. Make koftas using your hand and place them in a plate.

4. In a vessel, heat oil.

5. Add cloves, bay leaves, black cardamom, green cardamom, red chilli powder, water and salt to it. Boil well.

6. Add koftas and cook for 10-15 minutes.

7. Add mango powder, garam masala, coriander powder and dried fenugreek leaves to it.

8. Cook another 10 minutes and let the water reduce.

9. Serve hot.










