Viral Video: 77-Year-Old Grandmother Made 'Mama's Biscuit' From An Old Handwritten Recipe; Internet Is Amused

Video of a grandmother baking biscuits went viral.

Highlights A 77-year-old grandmother made homemade biscuits from an old recipe.

Her grandson shot the biscuits video and posted on Facebook.

The video has gone viral with many people trying the recipe.

Food has its own pedigree, with age-old recipes handed down generation after generation. We saw our mothers swearing by their mothers' recipes and we do the same. So, when a lady in Georgia decided to make homemade biscuits but wanted nothing else than her grandmother's recipe, she sought help of her grandmother's friend - a 77 year old woman, Patsy Wilbanks - who had the recipe in a handwritten note to avoid jogging her memory. Patsy decided to make a tutorial video to help her friend's granddaughter, while her own grandson shot it and also posted on Facebook for others to learn. And then, the inevitable happened - the video went viral!





The recipe was titled 'Mama's biscuits' and we are just assuming it was handed down to Patsy by her own mother. The three-part video tutorial for making 8 kinds of biscuits with flour, Crisco, buttermilk and melted butter, gives a time-tested recipe to make classic homemade biscuits. After baking the biscuits, Patsy also tested her fresh, out-of-the-oven biscuit while joking -"Let's test them out. Oh, I forgot you can't eat it, I will!"





The mama's biscuit's viral video impressed social media users and amassed more than 30,000 likes, more than 600 shares and more than 200 comments!





One grateful user wrote - Thanks for sharing this! Ms. Wilbanks. I got out of the habit of making biscuits from scratch along time ago. Too much life LOL. You made them just like my Momma did & I had forgotten how. Thank you for refreshing my memory & I will be watching for more Videos from you for the things I forgot how to make."





Another user went ahead and tried the recipe and also posted a picture of the biscuits, and wrote - Thank you so much for this lovely recipe! I had fun making them for my fiance this morning!"





Many such comments of appreciation poured in and even we can't wait to try this biscuit recipe at home.







