As soon as the winter season begins, the heartwarming aroma of Pinni (or Panjiri) fills the air in many Indian households, marking the onset of cosy traditions. Typically, Pinni is a beloved winter treat made with ghee, sugar, flour, and nuts. However, there's a unique twist to this classic - Kabuli Pinni that is also a must-try. Unlike its traditional counterpart, Kabuli Pinni brings a distinct flavour and texture that will delight your taste buds in a whole new way. Made with Kabuli chana (chickpeas), this pinni impresses with its nutty flavour and high nutritional profile. If you love the traditional pinni, there is no way you will not like this version too.

Also Read: Why You Should Have Panjiri In Winter: Pinni Health Benefits And Basic Recipe To Try

Origin Of Kabuli Pinni

While its title suggests otherwise, Kabuli chana originated from the kitchens of the Indian subcontinent. Pinni has been a cherished winter sweet for generations. Kabuli Pinni, in particular, draws inspiration from the rich culinary history of the region, offering a unique variation that stands out for its distinct ingredients and preparation.

Why Try The Unique Kabuli Pinni?

Kabuli Pinni, with its unique combination of ingredients and thoughtful preparation, promises a delightful departure from the traditional Pinni. The roasted chickpea flour, crumbly khoya, and a medley of nuts create a harmonious blend of flavours and textures. As you savour these little balls of joy, you'll experience the warmth of winter wrapped in a distinctive, sweet embrace.

Also Read: Alsi Ladoo Is The Healthiest Dessert You Can Try For Diabetes And Weight Loss



Pinni is a popular winter delicacy. Image Credit: iStock

How To Make Kabuli Pinni I Kabuli Pinni Recipe:

Roast Chickpea Flour:

Heat ghee in a pan and add chickpea flour. Stir continuously for 3-4 minutes until the flour turns light brown and releases a delightful aroma. Transfer it to a plate and let it cool. Despite being in liquid form initially, it will harden when mixed with khoya and sugar.





Roast Khoya:

In another pan, dry roast crumbled khoya until it becomes light brown. Stir constantly to prevent sticking to the pan (this takes around 5-6 minutes).





Combine Flour and Khoya:

Remove the khoya from heat and add the fried chickpea flour. Mix them well.





Add Nuts and Fruits:

Toss in raisins, pistachios, and almonds. Ensure even distribution and set the mixture aside for cooling.





Optional Milk Drizzle:

If the mixture is too dry, drizzle a bit of milk and mix. This step is optional and only necessary if forming balls becomes challenging.





Shape into Balls:

Once the mixture is warm and manageable, shape it into round balls.





Decorate with Coconut:

Add a finishing touch by decorating each Pinni with desiccated coconut.





Cool Completely:

Allow the Pinnis to cool completely before storing them in an airtight container.





Click here for the complete ingredients list and recipe steps for Kabuli pinni.





Kabuli Pinni is a celebration of both tradition and innovation, perfect for bringing a touch of novelty to your winter festivities. For more pinni recipes, click here.

