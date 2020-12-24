Flaxseeds are beneficial for diabetics.

Highlights Alsi or flax seeds are a great food for diabetes and weight loss.

Alsi ladoo is commonly made in Indian households during winter.

Here's an easy recipe to make it at home.

'Good things come in small packages'. This holds absolutely true for alsi (or flax seeds). The tiny seeds are big on nutritional value. They are packed with various nutrients, especially Omega 3 fatty acids and soluble fibres, making them an excellent food for diabetes diet as well as weight loss diet. 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House says, "Flaxseeds contain soluble mucilaginous (gum-like) fibres that have the ability to reduce bad (LDL) cholesterol in the blood, and regulate blood sugar level. Flaxseeds are also a good source of energy, so they keep you full and active."



Health experts suggest consuming a handful of raw flaxseeds every day. If you are not able to convince yourself to have them straight from the box, try this very popular winter-special food of alsi ladoo. This healthy dessert has been prepared for ages in Indian households as winter staple for good immunity, balanced blood sugar and controlled weight. Flaxseeds are combined with other healthy dry fruits and made into yummy desserts that you can gorge on, guilt-free.





Flaxseeds are rich in soluble fibres.

Alsi Ladoo I Flaxseeds Ladoo Recipe



Ingredients:



Flaxseed (alsi) - 1 cup

Whole wheat flour (atta) - 1 cup

Semolina flour (sooji) - 1/4 cup

Jaggery (gur) - Half cup

Ghee - 1/2 cup

Edible Gum - 2 Tbsp

Cashew nuts - 5- 6

Walnuts - 5-6

Almonds - 5-6

Raisins - 10-12

Cardamom - 4, crushed

Roasted Coconut powder - 2 tbsp



Method:



Step 1- Dry roast flax seeds on low flame. Grind it make powder when cooled down.



Step 2 - Chop all the dry fruits and roast them in some ghee in a pan. Keep aside.



Step 3 - In the same pan, heat some ghee and roast wheat flour and semolina flour. Add jaggery and crushed cardamoms and mix well till jaggery melts.



Step 4 - Take out the roasted flour and add some more ghee to the same pan. Fry edible gum in it. When the roasted gum is cooled down, crush it with the help of a rolling pin.



Step 5 - Combine all the ingredients together to make a dough-like mixture. Then make ladoos from the mixture and keep them aside till set.



Store alsi ladoo in an air-tight container for long life. Have one ladoo every day to please your sweet tooth and maintain good health during winter.







