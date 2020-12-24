Neha Grover | Updated: December 24, 2020 18:11 IST
'Good things come in small packages'. This holds absolutely true for alsi (or flax seeds). The tiny seeds are big on nutritional value. They are packed with various nutrients, especially Omega 3 fatty acids and soluble fibres, making them an excellent food for diabetes diet as well as weight loss diet. 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House says, "Flaxseeds contain soluble mucilaginous (gum-like) fibres that have the ability to reduce bad (LDL) cholesterol in the blood, and regulate blood sugar level. Flaxseeds are also a good source of energy, so they keep you full and active."
Health experts suggest consuming a handful of raw flaxseeds every day. If you are not able to convince yourself to have them straight from the box, try this very popular winter-special food of alsi ladoo. This healthy dessert has been prepared for ages in Indian households as winter staple for good immunity, balanced blood sugar and controlled weight. Flaxseeds are combined with other healthy dry fruits and made into yummy desserts that you can gorge on, guilt-free.
(Also Read: 11 Best Ladoo Recipes You Can Try At Home)
Alsi Ladoo I Flaxseeds Ladoo Recipe
Ingredients:
Flaxseed (alsi) - 1 cup
Whole wheat flour (atta) - 1 cup
Semolina flour (sooji) - 1/4 cup
Jaggery (gur) - Half cup
Ghee - 1/2 cup
Edible Gum - 2 Tbsp
Cashew nuts - 5- 6
Walnuts - 5-6
Almonds - 5-6
Raisins - 10-12
Cardamom - 4, crushed
Roasted Coconut powder - 2 tbsp
Method:
Step 1- Dry roast flax seeds on low flame. Grind it make powder when cooled down.
Step 2 - Chop all the dry fruits and roast them in some ghee in a pan. Keep aside.
Step 3 - In the same pan, heat some ghee and roast wheat flour and semolina flour. Add jaggery and crushed cardamoms and mix well till jaggery melts.
Step 4 - Take out the roasted flour and add some more ghee to the same pan. Fry edible gum in it. When the roasted gum is cooled down, crush it with the help of a rolling pin.
Step 5 - Combine all the ingredients together to make a dough-like mixture. Then make ladoos from the mixture and keep them aside till set.
Store alsi ladoo in an air-tight container for long life. Have one ladoo every day to please your sweet tooth and maintain good health during winter.
Comments
About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.