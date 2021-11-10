If there's one place in India that is known for its royal traditions, vibrant culture, exquisite historical monuments and golden sand dunes, it has to be Rajasthan. Also known as the land of Maharajas, this beautiful state is equally acknowledged for offering a variety of authentic delicacies; ranging from tangy drinks, mouth-watering desserts and spicy curries. From the ubiquity of laal maas and safed maas to banjara gosht, Rajasthani cuisine is full of mutton recipes that are rich, savoury and extensive to the core. One such amazing recipe is tikri mutton.





Tikri mutton curry (or tikri ka meat) is prepared by using succulent mutton pieces, green chillies, ginger, garlic, onions, turmeric, red chilli powder, cardamoms, cumin, cloves, coriander seeds and a host of other piquant spices. Just like other meat delicacies in Rajasthan, this recipe is also prepared by following the slow cooking method. If you are a mutton lover just like us, this recipe is all you need to relish on. It is sure to offer you a burst of flavours and melt-in-mouth texture in every bite that will definitely leave you wanting for more.

Here's How To Make Tikri Mutton | Tikri Mutton Recipe

To prepare this authentic curry, take a bowl full of washed mutton pieces, marinate the pieces with dry ingredients for about 30-40 mins. Meanwhile, grind whole spices and other ingredients together to make a thick and consistent paste. After this, heat oil in a pan and saute onion along with prepared gravy.





The last step is to add the marinated mutton pieces in the gravy and adjust the salt accordingly. Serve it with roti or rice and papad alongside. There you get your wholesome Rajasthani feast ready right in front of you.





