Food is not just about exotic tastes and a riot of flavours. The way we cook food affects a lot of aspects of human life. The kind of food we consume can make or break our bodies. In fact, the way we cook food can also affect the environment. World Food Day is a time to be mindful of the various aspects of food. World Food Day is celebrated every year on October 16. It aims at sustainable development goals. And, food plays a major role in it.





On World Food Day, let us look at some of the ways in which cooking can be turned into a sustainable process. From using leftover scraps for cooking to using seasonal food items, a small step can go a long way. Here are some tips and tricks on sustainable cooking:





1.Plan your meals

This can save you time, energy and money. Plan your meals so that you buy and use only the ingredients that you need. Also, quantify the ingredients so that you don't waste any part of it because of a sudden change in plan.

2.Cook in bulk

It may help conserve the fuel required to cook. Most of us use gas or an electrically operated microwave oven to cook and heat our food. By cooking the dishes in bulk, you save resourceful energy.

3. Reuse

Reuse all the plastic and non-biodegradable utensils and components of the cooking process.

4.Regional ingredients

Use regional ingredients that are available in your local market. In that way, you aren't encouraging transport emissions caused due to the import of foods.

5.Seasonal foods

Using seasonal grains, fruits and vegetables is another step towards sustainable cooking. Seasonal foods do not require to be cultivated using energy-intensive greenhouses and they need not be stored in cold storage. They are also cheaper.





6.Fresh raw materials over processed food

Processed food has a longer production process behind them. This process includes carbon dioxide pollution, which adds to global warming. Fresh food, on the other hand, is rich in nutrients and contributes to the health of the body, mind and planet.

7.Recycle leftover

Do not waste food. Use leftover ingredients to rustle up something nice. Also, keep a track of the perishable food items in your kitchen. This way, you reduce kitchen waste and make the most of nature's produce.