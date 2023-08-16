Deciding what to have for lunch can be a daily challenge. While some venture into cooking elaborate dishes, most of us prefer to stick to the basics, like the classic combination of sabzi, dal, roti, or rice. Speaking of sabzis, popular choices include bhindi ki sabzi, aloo sabzi, baingan sabzi, and gheeya sabzi. While these sabzis are undoubtedly tasty, consuming them regularly can become monotonous. Sometimes, the urge to try something unique strikes. Have you been feeling the same way lately? Are you in the mood to create something extraordinary in your kitchen? If your answer is yes, then Rajasthani pitod ki sabzi is a must-try dish that can add a delightful touch to your lunch menu.

What Is Rajasthani Pitod Ki Sabzi?

Pitod ki sabzi holds a special place in Rajasthani households. Its distinctiveness lies in the use of besan (gram flour). Unlike the usual dry sabzis, this one is cooked in a flavourful gravy. The besan is first transformed into a batter, which is then thickened to form small pieces. These pieces are incorporated into a tomato-based gravy and slow-cooked, allowing the flavours to meld perfectly. This unique preparation is sure to elevate your lunch experience. It can also serve as a wholesome dinner option. Wondering what to pair with this sabzi? Opt for roti, naan, or steamed rice. You could even complement it with yogurt and achaar.

Rajasthani Pitod Ki Sabzi Recipe: How to Make It:

Begin by preparing the pitod for the sabzi. In a bowl, combine besan, haldi, red chilli powder, salt, hing, jeera, ajwain, and oil. Gradually add water to create a thick batter. Pour this batter into a non-stick pan and cook it while stirring continuously. The batter will gradually thicken. Transfer the batter to an oiled tray and allow it to cool. Once cooled, cut it into small squares. For the gravy, heat ghee in a pan and add jeera and mustard seeds. Once they start crackling, add onions and hing, followed by ginger-garlic paste. Incorporate all the dry masalas and mix well. Next, add tomato puree and cook for a few minutes. Add water and let it simmer. Finally, introduce the pitod pieces and cook until the gravy reaches its full consistency. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves, and your Rajasthani pitod ki sabzi is ready! For the complete recipe, click here.

Give this delectable sabzi a try and share your experience in the comments below.