Have you ever tried making paneer at home? No, we are not talking about the scrumptious paneer-based recipes; we are talking about the raw paneer that you generally get from the nearby halwai or grocery store! We bet many of you have already tried your hands at homemade paneer and faced various issues during the process. According to most home chefs, the biggest hurdle is achieving its soft, fluffy, and 'malaidaar' texture. In fact, we have seen people complaining that the paneer becomes either too dry or so soft that it crumbles and falls apart instantly. Have you been facing the same issue and looking for a permanent solution? If yes, then your search ends here.

In this article, we have gathered some fool-proof tips and tricks to tackle the situation seamlessly. All you need to do is follow this recipe by Chef Guntas Sethi religiously and prepare soft, 'malaidaar' paneer at home every single time.

Can You Store Homemade Paneer For Long?

Let's be clear - homemade paneer has a shorter shelf-life compared to packaged ones. But that doesn't mean you can't keep it for a few days! All you need to do is pack it properly and store it well in the refrigerator to preserve it for longer. The best way to preserve homemade paneer is by immersing it in a box of water, sealing it tightly, and keeping it in the chiller section of your refrigerator. The water helps keep the paneer soft and moist for a longer time. However, we suggest having paneer fresh to enjoy its taste and texture to the fullest.

How To Make Soft And Fluffy Malai-Loaded Paneer At Home:

You will find people using toned and double-toned milk to make paneer. But we suggest using full-fat milk for better results. Add some fresh cream to it for added creaminess. Start by boiling the milk and mixing fresh cream into it. Then add some lemon juice or vinegar to it and let it curdle on a low flame. This will help the paneer remain soft.

Next, strain the whey water and wash the chenna well to eliminate the added acidic flavour. Finally, put the chenna in a cheesecloth and let the water drip completely. Before putting the chenna in the cheesecloth, you can also add some maida, atta, or cooked rice and mash everything together for the desired texture. In no time, you will have the delicious halwai-style malai paneer ready to be relished.

Watch the detailed recipe video for homemade paneer here:

Next time you plan to make a paneer dish at home, try this process instead of getting packaged paneer from the nearby store. Additionally, we have compiled some popular paneer-based recipes for you to explore. Find them here.




