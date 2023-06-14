If there's one ingredient we never tire of, it's paneer. Soft, creamy paneer is fantastically versatile. You can use it in salads, sabzis, rice preparations, snacks, stuffings, sweets and so much more. Each of us has our own favourite ways of enjoying paneer. Some like it plain with a little chaat masala. Others enjoy it as part of a rich, shahi gravy. Many love fried paneer treats like pakoras. Today, we invite you to try another recipe that you are sure to love: sesame paneer. What's great about this dish is that it is not only easy to make but also quite nutritious.

What is Sesame Paneer?

Photo Credit: Pexels

Sesame paneer generally refers to a dish where pieces of cottage cheese (paneer) are mixed with seasonings/ spices and then coated with sesame seeds (til). Popular recipes involve deep frying the paneer pieces until crisp and lightly brown. However, we have decided to give it a healthier twist. Our special recipe involves baking/ grilling the paneer cubes in a spiced yoghurt marinade that includes sesame. In this way, we have retained much of the delicious flavours while ensuring you can indulge in this dish without guilt.

Health Benefits Of Sesame Paneer:

Paneer is a great vegetarian source of protein and calcium. This makes it good for your bones, teeth, and muscles as well as overall health.

Paneer is low in calories and can help curb your appetite. It is a wonderful addition to your weight loss diet.

Sesame seeds are full of magnesium, calcium, fibre and protein. Although their relative quantity in this dish is not large, regular consumption of these seeds can greatly benefit your body in many ways.

The spices and other ingredients are full of essential vitamins, minerals as well as antioxidants. They can also boost your immunity.

This dish uses very little oil and hence, you don't have to worry about the risks of consuming fried food.

How To Make Baked Sesame Paneer | Quick And Easy Recipe For Til-E-Paneer By Niru Gupta

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Roast white sesame seeds (til) and keep ready. Prepare a marinade of garlic paste, ginger paste, salt, black pepper powder, coriander leaves, chopped green chillies and yoghurt. Add the roasted sesame seeds and mix. Then add in the paneer cubes and allow them to marinate well for around 20-30 minutes.





Preheat your oven and then place the marinated paneer cubes on a drip pan. (You can also grill the cubes, but ensure that the excess coating can drip off or the cubes will turn soggy). Bake for 10 minutes at around 400 degrees F (204 degrees C). Later, remove the cubes, brush with a little oil (as required) and bake again for 10 minutes. Garnish the sesame paneer with lemon wedges and serve hot with onion rings on the side.





Click here for the full recipe for Baked Sesame Paneer

How To Serve Sesame Paneer

Sesame paneer makes for a great appetiser, by itself. You don't necessarily need to serve it with chutney, as it is already packed with a lot of flavours. You could also relish sesame paneer with some rotis or parathas. Additionally, you can use it as a stuffing for a grilled sandwich (If you do so, add some chopped green capsicum for extra crunch).





