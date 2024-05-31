Rajasthan's capital city, Jaipur, is not just a feast for the eyes with its majestic forts and vibrant bazaars, but also a culinary paradise for vegetarians. This city has a rich history and cultural diversity which is reflected through its traditional Rajasthani dishes. If you haven't explored the charms of Jaipur, then you should know that here, vegetarian food isn't just an option, it's a celebration of flavours, textures and creativity. Imagine taking a bite of a traditional dal bati churma that is packed with authentic spices, or piping hot dal khichdi served in a matki.





This city is packed with cosy, modern cafes to traditionally, vibrant restaurants that offer a unique culinary experience of old and new Jaipur. Are you looking to explore some amazing vegetarian restaurants in the Pink City? Then fret not! We have combined a list of the top 10 vegetarian restaurants in the Pink City that you shouldn't miss!





Here Are the Top 10 Vegetarian Restaurants In Jaipur

1. Chokhi Dhani

If you want to experience authentic Rajasthani cuisine and vibe, then Chokhi Dhani is the place to be. This place is more than just a restaurant as it immerses you in the traditional Rajasthani culture. A must-try is their lavish vegetarian thali which has several food items including lip-smacking dal baati churma, gatte ki sabzi, and kair sangri. Aside from food, you can immerse yourself in a variety of entertainment activities like puppet shows, folk dances, and camel rides!





Where: 12 Miles Tonk Road via Vatika Jaipur.

2. Rawat Misthan Bhandar

One of the most popular vegetarian restaurants in Jaipur, Rawat Misthan Bhandar should be your foodie stop in the Pink City if you relish everything from pyaaz kachori to paneer lababdaar. This bustling restaurant also offers a delectable Rajasthani thaali that comes with an in-house sweet. Make sure to try their special ghewar and mawa kachori to take your taste buds on a ride.





Where: B9, Station Road, Lalpura Colony, Sindhi Camp, Jaipur

3. Laxmi Misthan Bhandar (LMB)

One of Jaipur's oldest and most renowned shops, Laxmi Misthan Bhandar is located in the busy street of Johari Bazaar. LMB's menu boasts a variety of dishes – from Kadi Chhokanwali to Bahar-e-Chaman. However, their Rajasthani Royal Thal is something that you shouldn't miss as it comes with 13 varieties of food.





Where: No. 98, 99, Johari Bazar Road, Bapu Bazar, Biseswarji, Jaipur.





4. Surya Mahal Restaurant

A pure vegetarian restaurant, Surya Mahal is a local and tourist favourite because of its relaxed atmosphere and good quality food. It boasts a variety of options in terms of cuisines – from Italian to Continental – so you will never fall short of options. Don't miss their Desi Paneer, Rajma Paratha, Sizzlers, and most important of them all – Rajasthani thali! Trust us, you will end up asking for more.





Where: Panch Batti, C Scheme, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur.

5. The Eclectica

As the name suggests, Eclectica offers a diverse menu with a creative twist. With rooftop seating, this restaurant will serve you an extensive range of vegetarian dishes, from traditional Indian to continental and fusion cuisine. Moreover, they present traditional dishes in eye-catching ways like Corn Singh, Matka Khichdi, etc. (so fun, right?). Don't miss their chocolate mud pie and Jugal-Bandi as they are particularly liked by the locals.





Where: F-1B, New Sanganer Rd, opposite Metro Pillar 100, Shyam Nagar, Jaipur.





6. Govindam Retreat

Govindam retreat offers a tranquil and traditional environment that will take you straight to the olden times. It offers a serene dining experience and traditional Rajasthani décor along with a wide range of vegetarian options to choose from. The best part of this restaurant is that it also offers Jain food options, so you can have a wholesome food experience. Of its menu, make sure to try their Sarson Saag, Cigar roll, and Mango Lassi. If you are a fan of thalis, then don't miss their authentic Rajasthani thali too!





Where: First Floor, All Rajasthan Shilp Gram Udyog, Rajamal Ka Talab Road, Kanwar Nagar, Jaipur.





7. Anokhi Café

For health-conscious diners, Anokhi café is a paradise in Jaipur. It is based near the Pink City's famous C Scheme area, this café and restaurant only focuses on organic and wholesome vegetarian dishes. From sandwiches to freshly baked goods, all of these are made with locally sourced ingredients. The cosy ambience and delicious food make it a perfect spot for a relaxed meal.





Where: 2nd floor, KK Square, Prithviraj Road, Panch Batti, C Scheme, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur.

8. Peacock Rooftop Restaurant

Are you a fan of scenic views and delicious food? Then Peacock Rooftop Restaurant should be on your must-visit spot. Located atop the Hotel Pearl Palace, this restaurant offers stunning panoramic views of Jaipur, with a vibrant peacock-themed décor. In terms of menu, expect a delightful mix of Indian, Chinese, and Continental vegetarian dishes, with their Veg Biryani and Dal Makhani being crowd favourites. The vibrant atmosphere and cosy seating make it an ideal spot to hang out with friends and family.





Where: 51, Hathroi Fort, Hari Kishan Somani Marg, near Native Cocktail Bar, Ajmer Road, Jaipur.





9. Handi Restaurant

A celebrated restaurant in Jaipur, Handi restaurant is known for its authentic Rajasthani flavours. Handi restaurant specializes in slow-cooked dishes prepared in traditional clay pots. Don't miss their vegetarian highlight, Handi Paneer, and other clay pot delicacies to tantalize your taste buds. Whether for a family dinner, or a casual outing, Handi restaurant is a must-visit (and loved by locals too!)





Where: Mirza Ismail Road, opp. GPO, Panch Batti, C Scheme, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur.

10. TVG – The Vegetarian Grill

Located in the heart of C Scheme, TVG, also known as The Vegetarian Grill, is a restaurant that is, as the name suggests, famous for its innovative vegetarian cuisine. Known for its eclectic menu, TVG offers a variety of foods from North Indian, Chinese, Italian and Mexican. The chic, contemporary ambience makes it a perfect spot for both casual and special occasions. Make sure not to miss their Dahi ke Kebab, sizzlers, soya chaap and paneer lababdar. TVG is an amazing option if you have a themed décor and a decent ambience.





Where: Dussehra Garden, E-29, near Sector 9, Siddharth Nagar, Sector 9, Malviya Nagar, Jaipur.





