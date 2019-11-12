Traditional Indian Sweet: Make This Winter-Special Panjiri At Home With This Easy Recipe Video

Panjiri recipe: Make this winter delight at home

Highlights Panjiri is a popular traditional sweet made during winters.

It is said to build immunity to protect during the cold weather.

Watch this recipe video and make this succulent sweet at home.

As searing, hot days give way to chilling winters; our appetite naturally starts pivoting towards warm foods. There are some winter staples that we wait for all through summers and now that the cold season has set in, we just can't wait any more to have them. One such winter-special delicacy is panjiri. It is a ladoo-like sweet that is rich, succulent and one of the most comforting foods that can help us wade through those freezing days ahead. It is made with whole wheat flour (atta), clarified butter (ghee), dry fruits, makhana and edible gum (gond). This grainy sweet packs a punch of healthfulness and is said to build immunity to protect during the cold weather when you are most vulnerable to catching common infections like cold and cough.





On the basis of Ayurveda, the ‘hot foods' present in panjiri produce heat in the body to keep it warm from the inside. The dry sweet is also believed to help relieve body pains and opens up muscles and joints. You must have heard or seen nursing mothers being offered panjiri, that's because consuming this mithai can increase their production of breast milk.

It's not just because of its nutritional properties that panjiri is a hot favourite in the winter season. It is also loved because of its drool-worthy taste that instantly wins anybody's heart who bites into it. And, the best part about panjiri is that it can be easily made at home. So, without wasting any more time, watch this recipe video from NDTV Food's YouTube channel, and don your chef hat to make this decadent sweet; because ‘winter is coming'.





Watch Homemade Panjiri Recipe Video –

