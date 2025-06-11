There is something about travelling, especially when we are gone for weeks, that often makes us crave the familiar comfort of home-cooked food. Sure, we may be exploring new cuisines and whatnot. But after a few days, we look for a simple, nostalgic taste to satisfy our taste buds. One such quick and travel-friendly recipe is lemon rice. Often, when we are travelling, we take along store-bought premixes that are packed with preservatives and sodium. But those, when eaten often, can actually disrupt our gut health. So why not make a comforting, instant dish while you're on the way to work or vacation? Here, we bring an instant lemon rice recipe that is lightweight, easy to pack, and can be prepared easily. So, if you are someone who's always on the go, read on to know how you can make this preservative-free lemon rice premix to make your journey healthier and delicious at the same time.





How To Make Lemon Rice Premix | Homemade Lemon Rice Premix Recipe

Making a preservative-free lemon rice premix is pretty simple. Here's what you'll need to make it at home:

Ingredients:





4 tbsp oil





½ tsp mustard seeds





1 tbsp chana dal





1 tbsp urad dal





10-12 curry leaves





4-5 dried red chillies





½ tsp turmeric powder





½ tsp hing





Zest of 2 lemons





5 tbsp lemon juice





Salt (as per taste)





Steps:

1. Prepare The Dals

In a pan, heat some oil. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Now add chana and urad dal. Saute on medium heat till they are golden and crisp.

2. Prepare The Tadka

Add curry leaves and dried red chillies. Saute for a few seconds. Lower the heat and add turmeric powder and hing. Mix well to combine all ingredients.

3. Add Lemon Zest

Turn off the heat and add the finely grated lemon zest to the mixture. This adds a vibrant citrusy flavour to the mix.

4. Cool And Store

Allow the mixture to cool completely. Store it in an airtight jar. Make sure to carry lemon juice separately in a small bottle while travelling.

How To Use This Premix:

When ready to eat, mix 2-3 tbsp of this premix with freshly cooked rice. Add lemon juice, adjust the salt and enjoy instantly!

How To Store Lemon Rice Premix While Travelling?

Once cooled, pack the premix in an airtight container. Make sure it doesn't have any moisture in it. This premix can stay fresh for up to 15 days at room temperature and even longer in a cool, dry place. Store the lemon juice in a leak-proof container and don't mix it in the premix ingredients. Moreover, always use a clean, dry spoon to take out however much you want to avoid spoilage. This way, you can whip up lemon rice anytime without worrying about its freshness.

Can This Lemon Rice Premix Be Used With Other Grains?

Absolutely! You can experiment with other grains like Jowar, Bajra, or even quinoa. These grains absorb the tangy, spicy flavours of the prepared masala and make your travel meals lighter and healthier. Just cook the grain of your choice as per instructions, fluff it up, and combine it with the premix and lemon. It's a great way to add variety and nutrition to your meals on the go.

What Type Of Rice Is Good For Lemon Rice?

You can either use short-grain rice or medium-grain rice to make this quick and instant dish. If you are travelling abroad, you can also find varieties of jasmine rice for the same. Just make sure the rice is not too mushy. When they are slightly cooled, they absorb the taste and texture much better.





So, make this delicious travel-friendly lemon rice premix and keep yourself happy and healthy!