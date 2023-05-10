There's no doubt that our digestive health plays an important role in our overall well-being. At times, we have to struggle with terrible stomach problems like bloating, gas, stomach pain, and diarrhea, especially during the summer season. According to nutritionist Rupali Datta, "There can be many causes of diarrhoea - from food infections, allergies, and food intolerance to laxative abuse or stomach surgery. However, the most common form of it is seen as a result of eating unhygienic food, or consumption of food items to which the body is intolerant." According to her, even stress can trigger digestive disorders as our entire body is closely tied to our psychological health." But fret not, we have listed down some home remedies to treat diarrhoea at home.





Here Are 5 Simple Home Remedies To Treat Diarrhoea:

1. Raw Banana

Raw bananas are recommended for treating an upset stomach and diarrhoea. Since bananas are rich in potassium, they help in getting digestion back to normal. But you should not have raw bananas directly, ensure to cook them with water in a pressure cooker. Further, add salt and black pepper to the peeled banana pieces before consuming.

Green bananas have a low glycemic index Photo Credit: iStock

2. Isabgol And Curd

Having curd or yogurt is the best way to treat diarrhoea. Curd is a probiotic that helps in improving gut health. Whereas, isabgol is hydroscopic in nature. It absorbs extra water and helps in solidifying the stool. Make a mixture of both by adding one tbsp of isabgol to one bowl of curd. Mix well and consume it fresh.





3. Ginger And Honey

Ginger has many antioxidants and anti-inflammatory components that aid the burning sensation in the stomach. It also helps in treating diarrhoea through its healing properties. Just grate some fresh ginger and mix it with one spoon of honey. Have this healthy mix at least once a day till your diarrhoea stops.

Ginger helps speed up the digestion process.

4. Rice Water

Rice is good to have for an upset stomach; similarly, rice water is also an effective remedy for diarrhoea. It helps in soothing the stomach and keeps your body hydrated. To make rice water, boil one cup of rice in two cups of water. Once cooked, strain the rice and preserve the starch water. Let it cool down until it becomes cloudy and thick. Consume it at least once a day to stop diarrhea.

5. Mint, Salt And Sugar Water

When we have diarrhoea, it is important to maintain electrolytes count in our bodies, as most of them get flushed out. You can easily do so by preparing a healthy water drink with mint, sugar, and salt. Mint leaves help in aiding indigestion, bloating, and diarrhoea. However, sugar and salt help in maintaining electrolyte balance and water levels in our bodies. Make this healthy drink by mixing one tsp sugar, 1 tsp salt, and mint leaves or powder in a glass full of water.





Follow these remedies to prevent and manage diarrhoea and remember to keep yourself hydrated and avoid fatty and carbohydrate-rich foods.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.