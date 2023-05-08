You know that feeling when your pants suddenly feel a bit too tight after a heavy meal? You just want to curl up in your bed and wait for it to pass. Bloating is a common gastrointestinal symptom that leaves us feeling full, with tightness, a distended belly, and stomach pain or cramps. While bloating is generally not considered a serious health issue, it can cause significant discomfort and inconvenience. Bloating occurs when there's an excess build-up of gas in the digestive system, causing our abdomen to swell up.

What Is The Main Cause Of Bloating?

Bloating can happen to anyone, for a variety of reasons. It can be caused by eating too much, eating too fast, or eating certain foods that are hard to digest. Gas produced by the breakdown of food accumulates in your stomach, rather than passing out, and produces symptoms of bloating.





How Do You Relieve Bloating? What Reduces Bloating Fast?

Apart from eating smaller foods and chewing them slowly, it is a good idea to stay away from heavy foods that you know can cause bloating. If this still doesn't help, the good news is that there are some easy and natural ways to manage bloating and prevent it from happening in the first place. One of those is this special blend of spice and herbs tea, suggested by dietitian Natasha Mohan on her Instagram page 'dt.natashamohan.'





This special 'de-bloat' tea is made by a concoction of ginger, mint leaves and fennel seeds. These ingredients have been used for centuries in traditional medicine to help soothe the digestive system and reduce bloating.

Ginger Benefits For Bloating:

Ginger is renowned for its ability to soothe digestive problems. It is because of the presence of an enzyme called 'zingibain', which breaks down proteins in the food and makes it easier to digest.

Mint Benefits For Bloating:

Menthol in mint leaves has antiseptic and antibacterial properties that prove to be very beneficial for gut health and slow digestion. Mint has long been used as an effective home remedy to treat issues like acidity, gas and bloating.

Fennel Benefits For Bloating:

Fennel seeds contain a compound called thymol, which helps produce digestive enzymes. Fennel is also anti-inflammatory in nature and is known to alleviate nausea and constipation. Its high fibre content helps improve digestion.





Now, that we know the various benefits of these ingredients, let's see how to combine them into this drink to manage bloating.





Natural Home Remedy For Bloating - How To Make Ginger Mint Fennel Tea For Bloating

To make one glass or two cups of tea, boil one glass of water, add 1 tsp of grated ginger, 5-6 mint leaves, 1 tsp fennel seeds and let it all boil for a few minutes. Then strain the tea and pour it. Add some lemon juice and black salt and drink warm.





Grab a cup of this delicious tea and say goodbye to bloating.