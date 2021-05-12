Indian desserts have their own charm that can never be lost in front of international desserts like donuts and cupcakes. The deep, rich flavours of phirni impress one and all with a fetish for traditional Indian taste. Phirni is very similar to the popular dessert of kheer. The only difference between the both is that kheer is made with whole rice grains and phirni is made by first grinding them. Ground rice gives more body to the pudding. Another thing to note here is that kheer can be served hot or cold but phirni is always enjoyed chilled, making it the perfect summer sweet dish.





Talking about summer, any dish in this hot weather gets a lift if mango is added to it. Why not add it to your phirni? So here we bring to you an easy recipe of mango phirni that you must try to enjoy the goodness of your favourite fruit embedded in your favourite Indian dessert.





Another unique characteristic of phirni is that it is usually served in small earthen clay pots, especially in restaurants, dhabas and sweet shops. So if you want to experience the same joy of eating halwai-style phirni, get some clay pots and refrigerate your phirni in them, and serve them straight from the fridge. Remember to first bring down the cooked phirni to room temperature before adding mango pulp to it. Also, try to use sweet and ripe mango to make the pulp for this sweet treat.

Mangoes are a popular fruit to eat in summer.

Here's how you can make summer-special mango phirni at home.

Mango Phirni Recipe:

Do try this phirni recipe this summer season and see your family rave about it with every bite.

