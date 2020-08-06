Make This Badaam Phirni And Turn Your Festive Spread All The More Memorable

Phirni is a milk pudding, somewhat like kheer but also not.

Festive season is upon us and we know what that entails for our diet. For the longest time, festivals is India have been synonymous with sweets and desserts. It does not feel festive enough until you see a box of mithai lying around in your house, and a bowl of kheer inside your fridge. If you also cannot wait to dive into all the festive offerings, you have arrived at the right place. This badaam ki phirni is not only rich and flavourful, but is also super traditional. So, if you are expecting guests, you don't have to worry about how the dessert would be received.





Phirni vs. Kheer

Phirni is a milk pudding, somewhat like kheer but also not. Phirni is made with broken bits of rice or tukda basmati. The rice is simmered with milk, sugar and assorted spices, just like you prepare kheer; except, for phirni- you let the milk thicken slightly more. Phirni is also often laced with chunky nuts and dry fruits. This badaam ki phirni is the best example. Almonds bring about a delectable crunch in the otherwise silky dessert, they also help elevate the taste of phirni and make it more wholesome and richer. Make sure you chop the almonds roughly before you proceed with adding them to your phirni.





Phirni is very easy to make at home and requires only a handful of ingredients. You can make phirni for any festival or special occasion, or just make it for yourself on days you want that extra kick of sweetness. You can also add a dash of gulabjal or rose water in it to lend a distinct aroma to the pudding. However, this step is completely optional.





How To Make Badaam Phirni -

It is a good idea to soak the rice in advance. Once they are soaked, it would be easier to grind it in into a rice paste. This rice paste would be added to the boiled milk, sugar and cardamom powder. It is very important to keep stirring on a slow flame till the entire milk thickens.





Here's a complete recipe of badaam ki phirni. Try making it at home and let us know your thoughts. Make sure you write to us in the comments below. Do stay tuned for more recipes, trivia and hacks.







