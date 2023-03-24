Memories of summer vacations are almost always intertwined with food. Refreshing beverages to beat the heat, mangoes from all over India - each with their unique flavour and texture, and of course pickles. I've always had a very mild palate, very few pickles piqued my interest. The Narthangai pickle was that rare exception. I enjoyed the tangy flavours of this mildly spicy pickle made with Kaffir lime, an essential ingredient across South Asia and South East Asia.





The etymology of Kaffir Lime is open for debate. There are various theories how this citrus fruit with its thick rind and flavoursome leaves acquired it's unusual name - Kaffir can be a slur word in many cultures. But there are no disputes around the health benefits of this fruit.





The fruit is rich in Vitamin C. At a time when the quest for immunity boosters has heightened, Kaffir Lime has acquired more significance given it's well established immunity boosting properties. It's also believed to be a good analgesic and promote digestion.

In many parts of South India, the Kaffir lime might be associated with pickle. But there's more to this ingredient (see recipes). In Tamil Nadu the fruit is also called kolumichai or narthanga and in Karnataka we know this as Heralekai. I remember a delicious rasam from my childhood that's quite similar to the lemon rasam. You can try some of these easy recipes at home.

Kolumichai Sadam /Kaffir Lime Rice - Recipe

This is an easy pre-mixed rice that tastes delicious even when it's eaten after a few hours, making it the perfect lunch box dish.

Ingredients

2 cups cooked rice

Juice of 2 kaffir lime

1/2 tbsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp peanuts

1 sprig curry leaves

1 tbsp mustard seeds

1/2 tbsp channa dal

1/2 tbsp split urad dal

2 red chilli

1 green chilli - finely chopped

1 tbsp finely chopped ginger

1 onion finely chopped

2 tbsp oil

Fresh coriander for garnish

Salt (to taste)

Method

Temper the mustard seeds, urad dal, chana dal, red & green chillies, ginger and curry leaves. Add onion, peanuts and sauté for 2 minutes. Add the turmeric powder and Kaffir lime juice, Add the cooked rice and salt. Stir well and cook on a low flame for 5 mins. Garnish with coriander.

Chutney is a great way to enjoy the flavours of Kaffir lime. Photo: iStock

Kaffir Lime Chutney - Recipe

This dip brings the tangy flavours and the goodness of this fruit to the fore. It makes a great accompaniment for pakodas or kababs.

Ingredients

1 cup fresh mint

1 cup fresh coriander leaves

3-4 kaffir lime leaves(optional)

1/2 tbsp jaggery

Juice of 1/2 Kaffir lime

2 green chillies

4 garlic cloves

1/2 inch ginger

1/2 tbsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp roasted chana dal

Salt (to taste)

Method

Rinse the mint, coriander leaves and set aside. Soak the green chill and roasted chana dal in a cup of hot water for 30 mins until they soften. Add all ingredients to a blender; grind to a smooth consistency with a small quantity of water.

Kaffir lime / Naarthanga Pickle - Recipe

Perfect for the summer, this flavourful pickle can be served with curd rice or as an accompaniment for dosa or idli.

Ingredients

3-5 medium sized naarthanga/kaffir lime

10-15 red chillies

1 tbsp fenugreek seeds

2 tbsp mustard seeds (for powder and for the tempering)

3/4 tbsp turmeric powder

1/2 tbsp asafoetida

10 garlic pods (optional)

1/2 cup gingelly oil

1 sprig curry leaves

2-3 tbsp salt

Method