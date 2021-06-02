Summers and mango are a heavenly combination. The deliciousness of the mangoes just melts in your mouth, leaving behind the sweet goodness of it. While we all absolutely love to have mangoes, we have surely found recipes to devour it more. Whether it is aamras, mango chutneys, shakes, desserts or pulp, we have found to use mango in one way or another. To add to your list of mango dishes, we just have one more easy-to-make at-the-home recipe - mango raskadam ladoo. This mango ladoo recipe may sound like a simple one, but the filling in this ladoo will give you a two in one goodness!





(Also Read: Watch: How To Make 3-Ingredient Boondi Ladoo At Home)

Mangoes are known to be rich in many nutrients

Health Benefits Of Mango:

Mangoes are known to be rich in Vitamin C, B6, B5, potassium, magnesium, high in dietary fibres, proteins and calories. They might also help boost immunity, support heart health, digestive health, improve eyesight, and are high in antioxidants.

While there are countless benefits to mangoes, we have grown to love the fruit because of its sweetness. And in this hot weather, when we look for cool things that will help us tackle the heat, mangoes just do the work.

How To Make Mango Ladoos | Mango Ladoos Recipes:

To make mango raskadam ladoo, take one big mango, one and half a cup milk, one cup of desiccated coconut, five tablespoon sugar, three-four tablespoons of cashews, one tablespoon almonds, one tablespoon sugar, one teaspoon elaichi powder, one tablespoon malai





Take the mango and cut it into small pieces and blend it into a blender to form a pulp. When the puree is formed, remove the puree from it and add milk, desiccated coconut, and sugar in a fresh blender. Blend these. Take a pan, put the milk and coconut mixture in it, and cook it on medium flame to thicken it.





(Also Read: Healthy Diet: 4 Delightful Ladoo Recipes That Are Refined Sugar Free And Incredibly Nutritious)





When this mix thickens and gets coarse, add the mango pulp and stir until combined. Cook it on low heat. Cook it until a dough consistency is formed. Then cool it down for 15-20 minutes.





Add cashews, almonds, sugar and elaichi powder, desiccated coconut, and malai in a separate blender. Blend these to combine so that a coarse consistency is formed. Then take this out in a bowl and give it the shape of small ladoos with your fist. Then take your mango dough and cover the small filling balls with the dough.





You can watch the full video here:

















Your mango raskadam ladoo is ready to be served and enjoyed!